World Rugby has announced a landmark multi-tournament partnership with Unilever’s Personal Care business, covering Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England, Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029 in Australia.

As Official Body Care Supplier, Unilever will deliver integrated campaigns to engage rugby’s growing global audience as the sport enter a new era of entertainment and accessibility.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, kicking off on 22 August in England, is set to be the biggest celebration of women’s rugby to date, with record-breaking ticket sales already secured.

The collaboration will see Unilever’s portfolio of Personal Care Power Brands activate across multiple markets and channels, driving engagement with both athletes and supporters at Rugby World Cup tournaments over the next five years.

The collaboration begins as momentum is building in England with Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 already breaking records over 275,000 tickets sold to date. The 16-team tournament is set to capture hearts and headlines globally, inspiring the next generation of players, and welcoming new fans to the sport.

The multi-tournament partnership reinforces World Rugby’s ongoing commitment to expanding rugby’s reach and appeal, making the sport more relevant and accessible.

Michel Poussau, World Rugby Chief Revenue Officer, said: “Our partnership with Unilever arrives at a transformative moment for rugby, particularly as the women’s game reaches unprecedented heights. Unilever’s commitment to both men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups will be instrumental in helping us deliver world-class events that inspire players and fans alike. Together, we will make Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 the biggest and most exciting yet.”

Fabian Garcia, Personal Care President at Unilever, added: “We are delighted to be joining forces with World Rugby, particularly at a time when women’s rugby is experiencing phenomenal growth. Our investment in sport goes beyond sponsorship—it’s about making a lasting impact, bringing our brands closer to passionate fans, and deepening our connection with consumers globally. We look forward to leveraging our power brands to enhance the fan experience, break barriers, and inspire the next generation of rugby players.”

