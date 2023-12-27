Ho Chi Minh City I are closing in on their second National Women’s Championship – Thai Son Bac Cup title in two years following their crucial 3-0 win over Phong Phu Ha Nam in the penultimate tie.

It took HCMC I just six minutes to make the score sheet when Phan Thi Trang made good on the pass from Bich Thuy.

Ten minutes into the second half, HCMC I doubled the advantage with Cu Thi Huynh Nhu giving the assist for Kim Yen to score.

In the 70th minute, a volley from Thuy Trang completed the scoring for HCMC I as they now look forward to their final game of the tournament tomorrow against basement side Son La

With the win and the full points, HCMC I are still at the top of the standings with 32 points from 13 matches – the same as second-placed Than Khoang San VN (Than KSVN).

However, HCMC I take the lead on better goal difference with 29 goals as against Than KSVN’s 19 goals.

In the meantime, Than KSVN kept up the pressure at the top of the standings with a 3-0 win over Hanoi II at the Thanh Tri Stadium.

It was not until the 39th minute that Than KSVN found the lead with a header from Ha Thi Nhai as she then extended the advantage nine minutes.

Nguyen Thi Thuy then finished the job for Than KSVN right at the hour mark.

Elsewhere, Hanoi I beat Son La and Thai Nguyen T&T edged Ho Chi Minh City II 2-0.

