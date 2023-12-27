After its experience between 2018 and 2020, it is back in grand style at the Corsa Rosa.

Safety, sustainability, innovation and performance are the four key elements that will link Continental to the Giro d’Italia and Giro-E in 2024. Founded in Germany in 1871, the international tyre manufacturer, automotive supplier and industrial partner will be the official tyre of the Corsa Rosa. A partnership that brings with it a common vision, which is also reaffirmed by the presence of Continental as the jersey sponsor of the Giro-E, as well as by the presence of a dedicated team that will ride the roads of the professionals with pedal-assist bikes.

Giorgio Cattaneo PR, Communication & Event Manager at Continental Italia: “We set off on this adventure with great enthusiasm. It will be a great opportunity to meet the many people who share our passion for this sport. We are proud to be able to participate and play a leading role in the Giro – the jewel in the crown of Italian cycling – that fuels passions and creates value, generating important economic spin-offs and enhancing the beauty of our country. For us, it means communicating the essence of the Continental brand: we will work hard to raise awareness of road safety issues and the vision of mobility that, thanks to technological research, can meet today’s growing needs and is increasingly linked to sustainability issues”. Matteo Mursia, Chief Revenue Officer at RCS Sport: “Continental is a world-class partner of the Giro d’Italia, with whom we share common objectives. Rcs Sport’s cycling platform cannot disregard fundamental themes, which are essential to us, such as safety, sustainability, innovation and performance; these elements fit perfectly with the positioning and objectives of Continental. The Giro d’Italia is a three-week journey through our beautiful country that we are honoured and proud to undertake with Continental”. – www.giroditalia.it

