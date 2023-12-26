The target of qualifying for the Round of 16 at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 is realistic, according to FA of Indonesia (PSSI) Deputy President Zainudin Amali.

It is now less than two weeks to the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar and teams are already into their final lap of preparation with Indonesia now in centralised training in Turkey.

“As stated by head coach Shin (Tae-yong), he is targeting us to qualify for the Round of 16. That is what we hope for and for the federation it is realistic,” said Zainuddin.

For the AFC Asian Cup 2023, Indonesia are in Group D against Japan, Iraq and Vietnam.

Other than training in Turkey, Indonesia will be playing two test matches against Libya on 2 and 5 January 2024.

The team will also take on Iran in a friendly match on 9 January 2024.

#AFF

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...