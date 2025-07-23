Host Indonesia’s opening campaign in the Individual event of the WONDR Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025 was a mixed bag here at the Manahan Indoor Sports Hall in Solo, Indonesia.

Following the team’s exit in the quarterfinals of the Team event a few days ago, Indonesia are determined to make a stronger impression in the Individual event that starts today.

The host has confirmed the participation of 20 Doubles players and 26 Singles players, with Theodorus Steve Kurniawan-Leonora Keyla Frandrica giving them the best start with a straight-set 21-8, 21-10 win in the Round of 128 Mixed Doubles over Singapore’s Marco Boon Jie Le-Zheng Yan Li.

From then on, Indonesia’s campaign had some near misses while other notable victories saw Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah opened his campaign in the Men’s Singles on a positive note.

Moh. Zaki, who has been a strong performer in the Team event, once again demonstrated his quality with a straight-set win over Punnatat Prempunpong from Thailand.

The 18-year-old from Sampang in East Java chalked the 21-9, 21-12 win in 34 minutes.

In the meantime, newly crowned Team event champions WONDR Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025 had a more productive starting to their Individual campaign with almost all of their shuttlers making the grade to the next round.

Starting with Tu Yi Chen-Li Yue Yu win in the Round of 128 Mixed Doubles over John Vincent Lanuza-Fuentespina Christel Rei 21-11, 21-13, China never looked back as they rode the day on the cusp of confidence.

Like this: Like Loading...