One month to go before the 16th edition of the Pacific Nations Cup 2025

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 qualification at stake for teams involved

First PNC Finals to be organised in the United States

Kick-off times confirmed for US fixtures

With just one month to go, the Pacific Nations Cup 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most significant editions in the tournament’s history.

Taking place from 22 August to 20 September, the 16th edition marks a crucial milestone on the road to Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia. This year’s competition will see six national teams – Canada, Fiji, Japan, Samoa, Tonga, and the USA – battle it out in a fiercely competitive series with major stakes on the line.

Beyond regional bragging rights, the Pacific Nations Cup 2025 plays a central role in the global qualification process for RWC 2027. With Fiji and Japan already qualified, the top three remaining teams will earn their place at Australia 2027.

Adding to the drama, a high-stakes qualification play-off will start the final weekend matches in Utah on 20 September. The sixth-placed PNC team will face the second-best side from Sudamérica Rugby qualification process, with the winner securing direct entry to Australia 2027. The loser will move on to the Final Qualification Tournament in Dubai (1–18 November), where the 24th and final team for RWC 2027 will be confirmed.

The Pacific Nations Cup final and third-place play-off will also be held that weekend, capping off a decisive chapter in the international calendar. Every match will count towards the World Rugby Men’s Rankings, which will determine the banding for the RWC 2027 Draw in December – raising the stakes even further for all six teams.

Landmark finals on US soil

The Pacific Nations Cup 2025 semi-finals will take place on Sunday, 14 September in Denver, Colorado and the Finals on Saturday, 20 September in Salt Lake City, Utah – marking the first time the tournament’s climax will be staged on US soil. This milestone reflects rugby’s rapid growth in North America and the region’s rising prominence ahead of the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033.

With growing interest from fans, broadcasters, and stakeholders, the 2025 edition is shaping up to be the most competitive and widely followed Pacific Nations Cup yet. In the US, CBS and Paramount+ will broadcast the semi-finals and finals live, while RugbyPass TV will deliver global coverage, ensuring fans around the world can follow every moment of the action.

Confirmed kick-off times for the Finals series are now available at: www.world.rugby/pnc

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson said: “With just one month to go, the stage is set for a world-class tournament that promises thrilling matchups and unforgettable moments. The Pacific Nations Cup 2025 is more than a regional competition – it’s a pivotal event on the global rugby calendar. It offers a vital platform for participating teams, with direct implications for Rugby World Cup 2027 qualification. And with the Finals coming to the USA for the first time, we’re excited to build even more momentum for the game in North America.”

