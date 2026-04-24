The fifth edition of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships starts today in Ipoh, with close to three hundred players taking part.

Once again, enthusiasm for the premier youth badminton event has been building up for the last month.

For the qualifying round one, Perak was chosen as the starting point this year as compared to Selangor in 2025.

However, it is a return to Ipoh this year after Taiping hosted the Perak leg of the event for the past two years in 2024 and 2025.

Ipoh was host back in its inaugural year in 2022 and then the year after in 2023.

Let the games begin!

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