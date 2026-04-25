Two partners, two brands, a differentiated powertrain portfolio: Audi is accelerating its China strategy

World premiere of the AUDI E7X in Beijing – second production model from the China-exclusive AUDI brand; market launch of the SUV in the first half of the year

Strategic agreement for the establishment of an AUDI Innovation & Technology Center in Shanghai

The new Audi A6L and Audi A6L e-tron strengthen the local portfolio with combustion engines and electric drives as well as market-specific advanced driver assistance systems

Audi continues to gain speed in China. At the Auto China motor show in Beijing, the company is showcasing a comprehensive model portfolio that is more closely tailored than ever to the needs of Chinese customers. One highlight is the premiere of the electric AUDI E7X – the second production model developed for China by the AUDI brand.

The four rings are also expanding their model initiative with the locally produced Audi A6L and Audi A6L e-tron, equipped with technologies designed specifically for the Chinese market. With its two partners, FAW and SAIC, and two strong brands, Audi is addressing diverse target groups.

The four rings deliver “Vorsprung durch Technik” and premium products across different drive types, while the sister brand AUDI focuses on connected electric vehicles for highly tech-savvy customers. As part of the deepening collaboration between Audi and SAIC, the two partners have signed a strategic agreement to develop a new generation of AUDI models for China.

“Audi is on the move. This is especially evident in the important Chinese market. In 2026, we’re ushering in the next chapter of the largest product initiative in Audi’s history in China, with a sharpened strategy, two brands, and numerous new localized models,” says Audi CEO Gernot Döllner.

Sister brand AUDI unveils its second production model

In Beijing, the AUDI E7X is making its debut as the first SUV from the sister brand. AUDI’s second production model embodies the brand’s mission to combine the best of both worlds – engineering excellence from Audi and deep integration into China’s digital ecosystem.

“Our first model, the AUDI E5 Sportback, was named ‘China Car of the Year’, confirming that our approach resonates with technology enthusiasts in China,” says Fermín Soneira, CEO of the Audi and SAIC cooperation project. “Now, with the E7X, we’re taking the next step, entering the all-important SUV segment with a product that is once again uncompromising and deeply emotional while providing remarkable everyday versatility.”

With a length of 5,049 mm, width of 1,997 mm, and height of 1,710 mm, along with a wheelbase of 3,060 mm, the fully electric E7X combines the comforts of a spacious interior with Audi’s signature driving dynamics and the maximum traction of quattro all-wheel drive. It translates the distinctive, monolithic AUDI design – with its characteristic light graphics at the front and rear – into the commanding, prestigious stance of a large SUV. The upright front with digital matrix LED headlights vertically arranged in the black wraparound loop makes a confident statement. Powerfully sculpted wheel arches and short overhangs underscore the dynamic character of the E7X.

The spacious, comfortable interior features high-end materials, premium craftsmanship, and a wide range of digital services that inspire an unmistakable sense of well-being. Whether for long journeys or navigating China’s megacities, passengers benefit from the AI-powered AUDI Assistant, an empathetic travel companion. Different types of zero-gravity seats are offered in 5-seater and 4-seater versions for enhanced relaxation, while a 21.4-inch screen deploys from the roof to provide rear passengers with a personalized multimedia experience.

The fully electric drive of the E7X with a system output of 300 or 500 kW ensures superior driving performance. The large battery option with a gross capacity of 109 kWh enables a maximum range of more than 750 kilometers measured according to CLTC standard. Thanks to the innovative AUDI 360 Driving Assist System, the AUDI E7X supports a relaxed and confident assisted driving experience both in city traffic and on highways.

With the launch of its sister brand in November 2024, Audi has been breaking new ground to address additional customer segments in China. Based on the Advanced Digitized Platform jointly developed with SAIC, the AUDI models are next-generation connected vehicles that meet Chinese customers’ particular demands and complement the global Audi brand’s portfolio in the market. The AUDI E5 Sportback launched in September 2025 as the first production model from AUDI. The E7X will follow in the first half of this year. A third AUDI model is already in development and set to debut in 2027.

Building on their existing partnership, Audi and SAIC have signed a strategic cooperation agreement. It focuses on the full value chain for AUDI’s future models, encompassing R&D, where a dedicated AUDI Innovation & Technology Center will be established in Shanghai. The partners will jointly launch four additional all-new AUDI models on the next generation of the Advanced Digitized Platform.

Expanded electric portfolio with four rings

Audi is also extending the electric portfolio of the brand with the four rings. Together with FAW, Audi is strengthening the China-specific model range based on the 800-volt Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with the addition of the Audi A6L e-tron.

Audi’s first fully electric sedan in the upper mid-size segment expands the A6L model family in China. The model’s wheelbase has been extended by 132 millimeters, enabling the installation of a larger battery with a gross capacity of up to 107 kWh. Together with highly efficient electric motors and outstanding aerodynamics, this ensures a maximum range of up to 815 kilometers according to CLTC.

The interior features cutting-edge display technologies. This includes an augmented reality head-up display that gives the driver the impression that projected information and elements are floating up to 200 meters ahead and interacting directly with elements in the real environment. With excellent driving dynamics, the A6L e-tron delivers Audi’s signature sporty drive and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. All PPE models for China – the Audi Q6L e-tron, Audi Q6L Sportback e-tron, and the Audi A6L e-tron – are built at the Audi FAW NEV Company production site in Changchun.

Powerful performance and enhanced efficiency: new combustion-engine models for China

At the same time, Audi is also renewing its lineup of efficient combustion-engine vehicles. Recent launches based on the new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), introduced to the market last year, include the Audi A5L, the Audi A5L Sportback and the Audi Q5L. Most recently, the Audi A6L came onto the market at the end of March. With the A6L, the company continues a legacy of success that began nearly 40 years ago, when Audi became the first international premium manufacturer to enter the Chinese market with the A6 series. Soon after, the A6L – the first premium model with an extended wheelbase – pioneered this locally tailored body style. In 2025, it was again the best-selling premium sedan in its class in China. The wheelbase of the next-generation A6L is 140 millimeters longer than in the global model, ensuring impressive premium proportions and a spacious rear cabin. The new A6L features powerful engines delivering up to 270 kW. Top technologies such as adaptive air suspension and all-wheel steering ensure a smooth ride and dynamic handling.

“We recently surpassed 10 million customers in China. This level of trust inspires us to innovate further, tailoring our portfolio to meet the expectations of our Chinese customers and offering the right drivetrain for every need. Combining the strengths of our partnerships with FAW and SAIC enables us to seamlessly integrate Audi’s global excellence with local expertise,” says Johannes Roscheck, President of Audi China.

“Vorsprung durch Technik” – more tailored to China than ever before

The innovations on display at Auto China embody Audi’s strategy to align its vehicles and technologies more closely than ever with local customer expectations. To consistently reflect this, Audi is ramping up local development and deepening its collaboration with Chinese tech partners in both advanced assisted driving and smart in-cabin experiences.

Both the Audi A6L e-tron and Audi A6L feature local smart cockpit technologies based on the E3 1.2 electronics architecture, including tailor-made solutions for infotainment, navigation, app stores, and digital services such as the market-specific Audi Assistant. Moreover, Audi equips its PPE and PPC models for China with advanced Level 2++ driver assistance systems that support the driver on highways and in city traffic. The Audi Advanced Driving Assist System – developed specifically for Chinese traffic conditions and driving scenarios with a focus on comfort and safety – is among the leading solutions on the market.

Challenger spirit: Formula 1’s powerful pull in China

Another highlight at the stand is the Audi R26 – the car with which Audi has entered Formula 1 starting from this season. The second Grand Prix in Shanghai a few weeks ago demonstrated the intense and growing enthusiasm for formula racing in China. Participation in the premier class of motorsport is part of Audi’s strategic realignment. The huge visibility allows Audi to reach broader audiences. At the same time, the company’s step into Formula 1 underscores its ambition to challenge the status quo – on and off the racetrack.

Auto China at a glance

Auto China in Beijing is one of the world’s most influential international auto shows, taking place every other year in rotation with Auto Shanghai since 1990. This year’s show runs from April 24 to May 3, 2026. Numerous international and Chinese automakers will showcase their latest innovations across roughly 380,000 square meters of exhibition space. The Audi stand is located in Hall A2, booth number A205.

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