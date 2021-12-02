How do you reflect on the Qatar GP?

It wasn’t too bad and it wasn’t too good! I was positively surprised by the overtaking possibilities there, the start was good and necessary of course after the penalty. We still lacked quite a bit of pace compared to Mercedes so we’ll see how we get on this weekend. The track in Qatar was definitely one of my favourites, it was a lot of fun to drive.

What are your thoughts and expectations heading to Jeddah?

I’ve driven the track on the simulator and it seems like a really fast track, so there’s no room for error. Of course, there will always be a bit of guess work as we haven’t driven on the track there yet. It’s going to be interesting and I’m looking forward to the challenge. It’s been fun to go to different tracks again this year.

The next two races are very important for the Championship battle, how are you preparing for the final two races of the season?

I’m feeling calm, I know that I will always try to do the best that I can and we’ll just find out where we are going to end up. Nothing has been decided yet and we are all up for the challenge, there’s still a lot of racing left to do and we are going to give it our all that’s for sure. It’s going to be an exciting end to the season.

Like this: Like Loading...