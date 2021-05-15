Michelin Rewind: Dancing in the Rain

Let’s turn the clocks back to the last time MotoGP™ visited Le Mans when Danilo Petrucci mastered the wet track to claim victory

Fellow Frenchman Zarco is also hoping for a dream home Grand Prix weekend, and knows that this track suits his Ducati well. “Yeah, true that in Jerez I got few points, and it was good enough for me, but with the high potential of the Ducati, and the victory of Jack, the second place of Pecco in Jerez, the leadership of Pecco, it really gives high motivation also to do a great result here in France,” commented Zarco.

“As Pecco says the tracks fits the bike well here, or better than Jerez. In Jerez, the pace was interesting of the Ducati, so I’m pretty happy to have this package with me. We don’t have the fans, we are used to almost, and it’s on some side sad, because less funny things around the track but to stay focused and almost get the weekend as a normal weekend, that’s pretty good so for the work and for the target to be on podium, it can help.”

All eyes will be looking towards the skies on Friday morning for MotoGP™ FP1 in France. If the forecasts are to be believed, it’s going to be the first of many sessions at Le Mans for the riders to get to grips with the wet conditions. It should be a fascinatingly unpredictable spectacle, wet or dry, for Round 5 of the season. Who’s ready for it? Everyone.