The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have decided to postpone the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ Qualifiers Draw, originally scheduled for 27 May 2021 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, until further notice.

Taking into careful consideration the current challenges and logistical arrangements, the AFC agreed that the postponement of the draw was a necessary step due to rising COVID-19 cases in the host nation as well as across the Continent keeping in mind the wellbeing and safety of all teams, players, officials and relevant stakeholders.

More details on the new arrangements for the draw for Asia’s flagship women’s tournament will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, the draw for the qualifying matches of both the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 and the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Indonesia 2022 will proceed as planned on the same day, the details of which will be confirmed closer to the draw date. – www.the-afc.com

