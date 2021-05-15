In light of the tightened measures announced earlier today by the COVID-19 Multi-Ministry Taskforce and in accordance with the advisory released by Sport Singapore (SportSG), the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) have updated the status of our competitions as well as physical training for club teams and National Teams to take effect from 16 May onwards as below:

2021 AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL)

Given all players and officials involved in the SPL are mandatorily swab-tested, the League will continue to carry on behind closed doors, which has been the case since 8 May 2021 after additional community measures were announced on 4 May. Strict protocols will continue to be in place, including zonal demarcation before and after matches to ensure the safety and health of all stakeholders are of top priority.

SPL fans will still be able to watch every SPL match LIVE on broadcast at Singtel TV, StarHub TV and live streaming online via the SPL Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the Facebook page of 1 Play Sports.

2. National Teams

Training sessions for both the senior Men’s and Women’s National Teams will remain in effect. The senior Men’s National Team will depart Singapore on 25 May to begin their preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup China 2023™️ qualifiers in June.

3. Centre of Excellence (COE), Grassroots and Amateur Leagues/Competitions

All training sessions for COE teams as well as their respective competitions (U-15, U-17, U-21) will be suspended indefinitely. This also applies to other grassroots and amateur competitions and programmes, such as the FAS Girls’ Cub programme, Singapore Football League (SFL), Islandwide League (IWL) and Women’s Competitions.

4. Coaching Courses

The FAS/AFC Pro-Diploma Coaching Course, whose first module is scheduled to commence on 17 May 2021, is now planned to be conducted virtually, pending approval from the AFC.

Full guidelines on how the latest measures will affect sports & physical exercise can be referred to at https://go.gov.sg/furtherstrictersmm16mayto13june2021.

In light of this national directive, the FAS will also recommence telecommuting arrangements for all their staff to work remotely from home during this period, effective 17 May 2021 until further advice.

While the FAS office will remain closed during this period, our work will not be disrupted with the FAS staff remaining contactable via email for all work-related matters. All enquiries may be directed to via info@fas.org.sg

