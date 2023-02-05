The start ramp of the 21st and last stage of the 2024 Tour de France, an individual time trial, will be set up in Monaco for a climactic showdown between the Principality and Nice. Monaco will be hosting the Tour for the seventh time after several visits between 1939 and 2009.

Fans of the French Riviera are in for a treat in the finale of the 2024 Tour de France. The Grande Boucle will come to an end far from Paris for the first time in history as the French capital adds the final touches to its preparations for the Olympic Games.

This once-in-a-lifetime occasion is also a chance to bring the riders of the Tour and TV viewers around the world to another prestigious venue for the time trial held between Monaco and Nice on 21 July 2024.

Just like Nice, Monaco has long-standing ties with the Tour de France, starting in 1939 and continuing in the 1950s and 1960s, when the Stade Louis II hosted the riders for a joust on its cinder track, which has now disappeared.

Wim van Est, Raphaël Géminiani and Jacques Anquetil made it their stomping ground long before Thierry Henry, David Trézéguet and Kylian M’Bappé scored their first goals here.

The Tour de France has not visited the Principality since the 2009 Grand Départ, when Fabian Cancellara took the opening time trial, with Alberto Contador —who would go on to win the race three weeks later— second on the day. Next time round, it could decide the fate of the yellow jersey, in a final time trial. A premiere since 35 years and the LeMond-Fignon duel of 1989.

Tour de France stages in Monaco

1939

Stage 12b: Saint-Raphaël–Monaco (121.5 km), won by Maurice Archambaud (FRA)

Stage 13: Monaco–Monaco (101.5 km), Pierre Gallien (FRA)

Stage 14: Monaco–Digne (175 km), Pierre Clarec (FRA)

1952

Stage 12: Sestriere–Monaco (251 km), Jan Holten (NED)

Stage 13: Monaco–Aix-en-Provence (214 km), Raoul Rémy (FRA)

1953

Stage 16: Marseille–Monaco (236 km), Wim van Est (NED)

Stage 17: Monaco–Gap (261 km), Wout Wagtmans (NED)

1955

Stage 9: Briançon–Monaco (275 km), Raphaël Geminiani (FRA)

Stage 10: Monaco–Marseille (240 km), Lucien Lazaridès (FRA)

1964

Stage 9: Briançon–Monaco (239 km), Jacques Anquetil (FRA)

Stage 10: Monaco–Hyères (187.5 km), Jan Janssen (NED)

2009

Stage 1: Monaco–Monaco (ITT, 15.5 km), Fabian Cancellara (SUI)

Stage 2: Monaco–Brignoles (182 km), Mark Cavendish (GBR)

