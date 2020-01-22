Malaysia’s number one men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik continued with their roller-coaster run when they crashed out in the first round in the USD170,000 Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters in Bangkok on Tuesday.

The second seeds fell to a 16-21, 12-21 defeat in 36 minutes to Huang Kai Xiang-Liu Cheng – their second defeat to the Chinese pair in as many meetings.

The ninth-ranked Malaysians, the All-England runners-up last year, reached the semi-finals in the Daihatsu Indonesia Masters last week before losing to eventual champions and world No 1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

While Aaron-Wooi Yik fell by the wayside, Malaysia’s other pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani advanced to the second round with an upset 21-17, 21-18 win over China’s fifth seeds Han Cheng Kai-Zhao Hao Dong in 31 minutes. They will face Lee Jhe Huei-Yang Po Hsuan for a place in the quarter-finals.

Two professional pairs Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong and Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi cleared their first hurdle.

Unseeded Yew Sin-Ee Yi stunned Korean third seeds Choi Solgyu-Seo Seung Jae 21-11, 21-18 to earn a second-round clash against Ou Yuan Yi-Zhang Nan of China. Fourth seeds V Shem-Wee Kiong needed only 27 minutes for their 21-13, 21-14 win over Germany’s Jones Ralfy Jansen-Peter Kaesbauer.

The Rio Olympics silver medallists next face Chinese Taipei’s Liao Min Chun-Su Ching Heng who downed Japan’s Hiroki Okamura-Masayuki Onodera 21-17, 21-10.

In the all-Malaysian women’s first doubles first-round match Vivian Hoo-Yap Cheng Wen edged compatriots Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean 21-14, 20-22, 22-20 to advance and will meet Hong Kong’s Ng Tsz Yau-Yuen Sin Ming.

Meanwhile, national discard Soong Joo Ven made the main draw with two wins in the qualifying rounds. In the first match, Joo Ven beat Lucas Claerbout of France 19-21, 21-15, 21-19 and in the second packed off Soo Teck Zhi 21-19, 21-11. He will play Brazilian Ygor Coelho in the first round.

Cheam June Wei also made the main draw after beating Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-13, 21-15 and Lu Chia Hung of Chinese Taipei 21-8, 21-15.

In the women’s singles two-time World Junior champion Goh Jin Wei who is making a comeback after a long layoff due to ill health defeated England’s Chloe Birch 21-16, 21-11 for a place in the main draw.

Jin Wei’s first-round opponent is top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan – a player whom she has beaten before. RIZAL ABDULLAH