For the 22nd edition of 2020 Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix, Sepang International Circuit (SIC) has kick-off promotion for the much-anticipated race this year with the Early Bird ticket promotion this coming MotoGP Sepang Official Test and festive seasons.

The Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix 2020 is scheduled to be held in Malaysia from Friday, 30 October to Sunday, 1 November 2020.

The early bird promotion begins this upcoming Chinese New Year period from Saturday, 25 January to Friday, 31 January 2020 and also during MotoGP Sepang Official Test from Monday, 3 February to Sunday, 9 February 2020.

In addition, this year’s MotoGP Sepang Official Test falls on a weekend allowing fans and two-wheels enthusiasts to come and witness the event.

Apart from exciting activities for fans to enjoy, teams such as Monster Energy Yamaha, Suzuki Ecstar and Malaysia’s very own PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (PYSRT) will debut their 2020 liveries during the test.

Tickets price for the Early Bird promo are as low as RM310 for the Premier Roving, RM255 for Marc Marquez Tribune, RM200 for the Main Grandstand and RM160 for the VR46 Tribune with savings up to RM30.

SIC celebrated the 20th Anniversary of MotoGP last year with, a total attendance of 170,778 spectators over three days and recorded 103,850 spectators on race day.

This year SIC aims to continue hosting more than 100,000 attendance on race day. MotoGP fans are urged to grab these exclusive ticket offers and watch your favourite riders in action to claims victory at Sepang.

Especially to fans of World Champion, Marc Marquez, the legendary Valentino Rossi who each have their own special tribune tickets in SIC, and not forgetting to come and support our local heroes, Hafizh Syahrin and Kasma Daniel competing in the Moto2 class while Khairul Idham Pawi will competing under the PETRONAS Sprinta Racing (PSRT) in the Moto3 class this season.

An eye to eye for this year’s MotoGP is the battle between the Marquez brothers, Marc and Alex Marquez both competing in the Honda Repsol colors in the MotoGP category

Fans that missed out to watch the epic battle at MotoGP Sepang last year can secure themselves this year by getting the early bird’s promotions.

Fans would not only be entertained by the high-octane entertainment on track but also off the track with loads of activities lined up by SIC and the partners.

The Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix 2020 tickets can be purchased via online from www.sepangcircuit.com or via SIC ticket counter at the Welcome Centre.