Formula E returns with Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the Circuito del Jarama – RACE on 21 March 2026.

The circuit features a total track length of 3.934km and consists of 14 turns.

This event marks the first time the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has raced in Spain since the 2021 DHL Valencia E-Prix.

The Championship’s Rookie Test will return on Sunday 22 March, giving 20 rookie drivers the opportunity to gain experience behind the wheel of GEN3 Evo machinery.

Following its introduction last season, PIT BOOST will return in Madrid.

Season 12 (2025/26) of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues with Rounds 6, taking place at the Circuito del Jarama – RACE for the first time on 21 March 2026.

Formula E welcomes Madrid to the racing calendar, as the Spanish city prepares to host its very first championship race at the historic Circuito del Jarama – RACE. The championship has visited this track before, when it hosted Season 11 (2024/25) Pre-Season Testing, and after plenty of praise from drivers, it has earned a place on the Season 12 calendar.

Pepe Martí, No.3, CUPRA Kiro, said:

“I’m very excited to race at home this weekend. We’re coming to Madrid following a very strong performance in Race 2 in Jeddah and in the team, hopes are very high. I think it would be ideal if we can maintain this upward trend of good performances and results, and for me, the goal is to score points. I’m very happy with how this season is progressing, and I’m very excited to race at home and to see Formula E’s Spanish fans. I’d love to reward them for their support with a strong finish.”

António Félix Da Costa, No.13, Jaguar TCS Racing, said:

“Winning in Jeddah was an incredible moment – my first victory with Jaguar TCS Racing – and it’s given me huge confidence heading into Madrid. This one feels different for me. It’s the closest I’ll get to a home race in Formula E, and having all my friends and family in the grandstands will make it even more special. I’m excited, motivated, and ready to fight at the front again.”

MADRID MAKES ITS RACING DEBUT

Spain’s capital city is ready to host its first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race, as the all-electric championship makes its way to the Circuito del Jarama – RACE. It’s a venue steeped in history, having hosted Formula 1 across the late ‘60s, much of the ‘70s and held its final Spanish Grand Prix in 1981. Since then it’s become a hub for motorcycle racing, sports cars, and truck racing, but now is back to fronting FIA World Championship events.

The circuit Formula E will use is 3.934km and consists of 14 turns, running in a clockwise direction. There are plenty of elevation changes, and drivers were very complimentary of the circuit when it hosted Season 11 (2025/25) Pre-Season Testing. Following terrible flooding, devastating parts of the Valencia region, the championship was unable to run the scheduled test at its usual test base at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

PIT BOOST IS BACK

Since being introduced last season, the 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix will be using PIT BOOST – an exciting new strategic element powered by official PIT BOOST provider, Fortescue Zero.

This time the 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix will feature PIT BOOST alongside one six-minute ATTACK MODE activation.

During the race, drivers will need to make a mandatory 30-second stop to gain an additional 10% energy boost to their battery. This adds another layer of strategy and additional jeopardy into race strategy to deliver more action-packed racing for the fans.

THE ROOKIE TEST RETURNS

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s annual Rookie Test is back for another season, this time moving location from Berlin to Madrid. The one day event, split into two sessions, gives teams a chance to run their cars but only fielding ‘rookie’ drivers.

According to the regulations,’a Driver who has never participated in a Competition or entering a Competition for the first time will be considered as a “Rookie” until the end of the season of its first participation or until the moment it participates in two Competitions in different seasons. Participation in a dedicated Rookie Free Practice as defined in Article 32.6 is not counted as a Competition participation.’

Previously big names in motorsport have participated in rookie tests, including current Williams Racing F1 driver Alexander Albon, Le Mans winner Antonio Giovinazzi, multiple W Series Champion Jamie Chadwick and F1 Academy Champion Abbi Pulling.

Several full-time drivers on the grid have also received permanent seats after impressing during the rookie sessions, including Citroën Racing’s Nick Cassidy, Mahindra Racing and Season 7 World Champion Nyck de Vries and DS PENKSE’s Taylor Barnard.

The full line-up for the Rookie Test can be found below:

Andretti Formula E: Freddie Slater, Callum Voisin

DS PENSKE: Nikita Bedrin, Daniil Kvyat

Envision Racing: Ella Lloyd, Zak O’Sullivan

Jaguar TCS Racing: Juju Noda, Bryce Aron

CUPRA Kiro: Bianca Bustamante, Cian Shields

Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team: Hugh Barter, Richard Verschoor

Mahindra Racing: Kush Maini, Theophile Nael

Citroën Racing: Théo Pourchaire, Joshua Durksen

Nissan Formula E Team: Abbi Pulling, Victor Martins

Porsche Formula E Team: Elia Weiss, Ayhancan Güven

FIVE DIFFERENT RACES, FIVE DIFFERENT WINNERS

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has remained very unpredictable across the first five events of the 2025/26 season. There have been five different winners from four teams, with the level of competition still one of the highest in international motorsport.

Jake Dennis took first honours for himself and Andretti Formula E in Brazil, after starting from pole to take victory. It was a long-time coming for the Season 9 Champion, who had waited almost two years to stand back on the top step of the podium.

Next up was Nick Cassidy who climbed up the grid from 13th to first in front of the adoring Mexican fans, to take a first win for Citroën Racing; just two races into their single-seater debut. Then it was Mitch Evans and Jaguar TCS Racing who celebrated success, putting their first points on the board after a challenging start to Season 12. Evans, who now tops the all-time wins record in Formula E after his 15th career victory, drove from ninth to first during a wet race at the Miami International Autodrome which was a new race venue for this season.

Jeddah saw Pascal Wehrlein climb back to the top spot with Porsche after starting third, and now places him top of the standings as we go into Madrid on 68 points. The following day, António Félix da Costa became the fifth winner in five races, just five races into his move to Jaguar TCS Racing. The team became the first this season to secure victories on either side of their garage.

Edoardo Mortara achieved both the pole positions in Jeddah, but unfortunately wasn’t able to convert them into first place, and reigning FIA World Champion Oliver Rowland has picked up three podiums already this season but has yet to stand on the top step as victor.

ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONS SUSTAINABILITY AT THE 2026 CUPRA RAVAL MADRID E-PRIX

As Formula E maintains its position as the world’s most sustainable sport, having achieved B Corp Certification last month, cementing its position as the benchmark for sustainable innovation in sport, it continues to support both communities and the environment as part of its wider purpose of accelerating sustainable human progress.

The inaugural CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix places a strong focus on inspiring young women and students across the city to discover their potential in STEM, engineering, and sustainable mobility, aligning closely with Formula E’s social impact & women’s strategies. From grassroots social impact programmes and local community projects supported by the Better Futures Fund, to a power strategy utilising both renewable and grid energy alongside significant waste management systems, social and environmental sustainability continues to be embedded in Formula E’s DNA.

Sustainability credentials at the 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix include:

Sustainable Energy Sources: The E-Prix will be powered by a combination of grid electricity, battery technologies, solar power and Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO) – which reduces emissions by up to 90%.

The E-Prix will be powered by a combination of grid electricity, battery technologies, solar power and Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO) – which reduces emissions by up to 90%. Better Futures Fund: The fund will support its first recipient in Madrid, with the €25,000 donation to the ASTI Tech & Talent Foundation. Funding will be used to expand its flagship STEM Talent Girl programme – an initiative that provides mentorship, hands-on STEM learning, and career inspiration to young women, helping address the gender gap in technology and engineering. During race week, ASTI beneficiaries will join the Formula E Community Tour and FIA Girls on Track activities, connecting their STEM learning with the world of electric racing and future mobility in Madrid.

The fund will support its first recipient in Madrid, with the €25,000 donation to the ASTI Tech & Talent Foundation. Funding will be used to expand its flagship STEM Talent Girl programme – an initiative that provides mentorship, hands-on STEM learning, and career inspiration to young women, helping address the gender gap in technology and engineering. During race week, ASTI beneficiaries will join the Formula E Community Tour and FIA Girls on Track activities, connecting their STEM learning with the world of electric racing and future mobility in Madrid. The Community Tour: The community tour will welcome over 200 participants from local community groups, for a full day at the track with a pit lane walk, gaming arena access and Free Practice 1 viewing, creating meaningful access to world-class sport and career inspiration.

The community tour will welcome over 200 participants from local community groups, for a full day at the track with a pit lane walk, gaming arena access and Free Practice 1 viewing, creating meaningful access to world-class sport and career inspiration. Change. Accelerated. Live: Madrid: Formula E’s thought leadership event platform Change Accelerated Live will take place on Friday, 20th March in the series’ VIP hospitality area, the EMOTION CLUB, bringing together the brightest minds from the fields of motorsport, sustainability, politics, education and more. Change. Accelerated. Live: Madrid is set to open up discussion and insight as experts dive into the strategies and decision-making that are driving forward the innovations seen across sport, business and society. Formula E is pleased to have Bloomberg New Energy Finance and RACE (Royal Automobile Club of Spain) as Knowledge partners for the event in Madrid.

Formula E’s thought leadership event platform Change Accelerated Live will take place on Friday, 20th March in the series’ VIP hospitality area, the EMOTION CLUB, bringing together the brightest minds from the fields of motorsport, sustainability, politics, education and more. Change. Accelerated. Live: Madrid is set to open up discussion and insight as experts dive into the strategies and decision-making that are driving forward the innovations seen across sport, business and society. Formula E is pleased to have Bloomberg New Energy Finance and RACE (Royal Automobile Club of Spain) as Knowledge partners for the event in Madrid. Air Freight Emissions Reduction: Formula E continues to reduce freight-related CO2 emissions in S12 through optimising logistics, reducing air freight from three planes to two, and enhancing sea freight solutions.

FIA Girls on Track at the 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix

Reaffirming its commitment to education and gender inclusivity in motorsport, the FIA Girls on Track initiative for Season 12 is aiming to reach even more young women in every race market, supporting the growing demand of young women who are seeking opportunities and support to pursue careers in motorsport.

FIA Girls on Track activity for the 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix includes:

Hosting up to 120 young women for its FIA Girls on Track programme across the race week. Attendees will participate in workshops, gaming, career talks and a Pit Lane Walk, promoting empowerment and education in motorsport and engineering.

The FIA Girls on Track programme is proudly supported by Hankook (Presenting Partner) and AutoLiv (Official Partner).

WHERE TO WATCH THE 2026 CUPRA RAVAL MADRID E-PRIX

Fans can find out where to keep up with the action here, with the race starting at 15:05 local time.

The 2026 CUPRA Raval Madrid E-Prix will also be broadcast live on talkSPORT.

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