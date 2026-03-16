The International Fair Play Committee (CIFP), in partnership with World Athletics, is again inviting fans across the world to nominate moments that epitomise fair play with a view to recognising one standout athlete or moment at the World Athletics Awards later this year.

Launching ahead of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Kujawy Pomorze 26 taking place from 20-22 March, the nominations period includes all World Athletics Series events and the Ultimate Championship as well as Wanda Diamond League and World Athletics Continental Tour meetings throughout 2026.

A jury has been empanelled to review the nominations and select the three finalists.

Jury members

Valerie Adams – World Athletics Athletes’ Commission Chair

Sally Pearson – Olympic and world 100m hurdles gold medallist

Paula Radcliffe – former world marathon record-holder

Jon Ridgeon – World Athletics CEO

Sunil Sabharwal – International Fair Play Committee President

Tim Van de Velde – 2025 Fair Play Award winner

Fans will then cast their votes through the World Athletics social media channels for the moment that they feel best exemplifies fair play. These votes will be combined with the votes from the jury to determine the winner of the Fair Play Award. The winner will be revealed at the World Athletics Awards later in the year.

To nominate an athlete or moment for the Fair Play Award, please email fairplayaward@ worldathletics.org .

Tim Van de Velde was the recipient of last year’s award, following his selfless act to help another athlete during the 3000m steeplechase heats at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25. Carlos San Martin was injured during a fall earlier in their heat and, as they approached the finish line, Van de Velde decided to turn back to help San Martin to cross the finish line – fully aware that it might lead to his disqualification.

About CIFP

The International Fair Play Committee (CIFP) is an IOC-recognised organisation founded in 1963 by UNESCO and leading international sports governing bodies. For more than 60 years, the CIFP has served as the global guardian of sporting ethics, honouring those who prioritise integrity and the human spirit over victory at any cost. Through its prestigious World Fair Play Awards and global educational initiatives, the CIFP ensures that the fundamental values of sport – respect, friendship, and fair play – are preserved for future generations. CIFP’s first collaboration with World Athletics dates back to the 2003 World Athletics Championships in Paris. Thirteen awards have been handed out since then. For more information, visit www.fairplayinternational.org.

World Athletics

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