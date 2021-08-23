Audi R8 LMS successful in South Africa: Team Stradale Motorsport fielded an Audi R8 LMS in GT3 version for the first time in the South African GT Challenge. On the 2.48-kilometer short Aldo Scribante race track, Charl Arangies clinched second place in the second 60-minute race. In the third race, the privateer driver had become even better accustomed to the GT3 sports car and celebrated overall victory with a lead of 0.6 seconds.

Two successes at the Slovakiaring: Team Audi Sport Slovakia celebrated two victories on the fifth race weekend of the Eset Cup Series. In the mixed sports and touring car series, the customer team had opted for the E1 class instead of the GT3 category with the Audi R8 LMS and was therefore not subject to the Balance of Performance. Christian Malchárek won the first sprint at his home race on the twisty Slovakiaring with an 18.6-second advantage. In the second sprint, Jirko Malchárek took over the cockpit and also crossed the finish line first after 13 laps.

Podium at Le Mans: Team WRT achieved the first podium result for the Audi R8 LMS in the Le Mans Cup race series on the legendary Le Mans race track. The fourth event of the season called “Road to Le Mans” took place on the famous French circuit in the run-up to the Le Mans 24 Hours. Charles Weerts and Jean-Denis Delétraz managed a conciliatory end to the weekend in the second race. In the first race, Weerts, who was leading the race, dropped back to seventh place due to a safety car phase. At the start of the second race, his Swiss teammate Delétraz kept close contact with the front runners. After the driver change, Charles Weerts took up the chase, posted the fastest race lap and improved to third place.

Teammate Mike Rockenfeller had to avoid an accident right after the start and dropped to 21st place out of 23 competitors. With a strong driving performance and a clever strategy, the 2013 DTM champion still improved to third position. After four of eight races, ABT Sportsline is in a promising position: The team from the Allgäu region leads the team standings with a 28-point advantage. Kelvin van der Linde is now 33 points ahead of Mercedes driver Maxi Götz in the drivers’ standings.