Singles players, Eogene Ewe Eon, Ong Zhen Yi and Rex Hooi Shao Herng, stormed away with two victories each on the first day of the Internal Junior Ranking tournament at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) today.

Eogene started the day when he sealed a 23-21, 21-18 against V. Poopathy in the morning session and doubled his success rate later in the day after battling past Justin Hoh 16-21, 21-15, 21-17.

Hot on his heels was Zhen Yi who was pushed to the edge by Muhd Fazriq Mohd Razif before winning 21-15, 16-21, 21-19. Later in the evening, Zhen Yi had another tough fight, this time beating Poopathy 21-10, 19-21, 21-11.

Group B saw Rex Hooi Shao Herng top out with victories in the morning and evening sessions. Shao Herng defeated Jan Jireh Lee 21-13, 10-21, 21-16 before overcoming Low Han Chen 21-10, 24-22.

Four players from this group, Muhd Adam Shaz, Jireh Lee, Anson Cheong dan Dylan Ooi, each recorded one win and a loss today.

In Group C, Kong Teck Joon, Aaron Tai, Muhd Faiq dan Yeow Chun Cher managed to reel in two points each.

Action in the doubles saw Goh Boon Zhe-Beh Chun Meng and Kok Jia Cheng-Muhd Adam Shaz emerging winners in their matches this evening. Boon Zhe-Chun Meng defeated Choi Jian Sheng-Wong Vin Sean 21-13, 21-10 while Jia Cheng-Adam Shaz had to pull out all the stops to get past Liew Xun-Mohamed Faris Amrin 21-16, 14-21, 21-19.

The girls doubles had Lee Xin Jie-Lily Wong and Cheng Su Hui-Cheng Su Yin had a smashing start to their campaigns today.

RESULTS

Evening Session

Boys Singles

Group A

Muhammad Fazriq bt Chua Kim Sheng 21-17, 21-18

Ong Zhen Yi bt V. Poopathi 21-10, 19-21, 21-11

Eogene Ewe Eon bt Justin Hoh 16-21, 21-15, 21-17

Group B

Rex Hooi Shao Herng bt Low Han Chen 21-10, 24-22

Jan Jireh Lee bt Anson Cheong 21-18, 16-21, 21-16

Dylan Ooi bt Lok Hong Quan 21-16, 18-21, 23-21

Group C

Muhammad Faiq bt Hanz Haiqal 21-8, 21-18

Aaron Tai bt Kang Khai Xing – walkover

Yeow Chun Cher bt Lee Yen Wei 21-16, 21-18

Boys Doubles

Kok Jia Cheng-Muhammad Adam Shaz bt Liew Xun-Mohamed Faris Amrin 21-16, 14-21, 21-19

Goh Boon Zhe-Rayner Beh Chun Meng bt Choi Jian Sheng-Wong Vin Sean 21-13, 21-10

Girls Doubles

Lee Xin Jie-Lily Wong bt Chan Wen Tse-Lai Ting Cen 21-14, 21-18

Cheng Su Hui-Cheng Su Yin bt Chong Jie Yu-Lim Yi Wei 21-8, 21-14

