Acecook Joint Stock Company have extended their partnership with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) until 2027.

The sponsorship extension showed Acecook Joint Stock Company firm belief in the VFF whom they have partnered with in the last six years.

The signing ceremony between VFF and Acecook Joint Stock Company was held this week at VFF headquarters in Hanoi which was attended by Hoang Dao Cuong, Vietnam Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism; Le Thi Hoang Yen, Deputy Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Training; Tran Anh Tu, Vice President of VFF; Nguyen Trung Kien, Vice President of VFF, and Duong Nghiep Khoi, VFF General Secretary.

Also in attendance were Kaneda Hiroki, General Director of Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company and representative leaders of Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company as well as officials from Vietnam national football team.

“For many years, Acecook Vietnam have always strived to contribute to the development of Vietnamese football through sponsorship activities and this time around, Acecook Vietnam have decided to upgrade their sponsorship package to the highest level – Top Star Partner,” said Nghiep Khoi.

Added Hiroki: “As the main sponsor of Vietnam’s national football teams, Acecook Vietnam will continue to accompany the team in every moment, whether glorious or difficult. We also have plans to accompany the Vietnam Football Federation to nurture and develop youth football, the future generation of Vietnamese football.”

