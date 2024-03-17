Victoria University College FC (VUC) have been crowned champions of the MFF AYA Pay Futsal League (1) 2023 after beating Myanmar Imperial University FC (MIU) 2-1 in the Champions Play-Off Grand Final.

In the match that was played at the MFF Futsal Stadium, VUC scored twice in the first half through Naing Lin Tun Kyaw and Aung Zin Oo to put them in a comfortable position.

Even though Aung Thu managed to pull a goal back for MIU in the second half, there was no coming back as VUC stayed the course for the title.

For the record, it was VUC’s first Myanmar Futsal League crown as they snapped the winning run of MIU, who were winners in the last two seasons.

Prizes for champions VUC FC were awarded by MFF President Zaw Zaw and Soe Thein, the Prime Minister of the Yangon Regional Government.

#AFF

#MFF

Like this: Like Loading...