A 2-2 draw against Timor-Leste in the final Group A tie at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong earlier tonight was enough for Cambodia to book their spot in the Division 2 FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 final.

After scoring a crucial win over Myanmar a few days earlier, Cambodia needed just one point to book their place in the next round. And they did just that.

But it was Timor-Leste who grabbed the lead when Joao Pedro Freitas fired them ahead in the 27th minute, before Rafael Neito provided two quickfire strikes – the equaliser in the 28th minute and then a penalty ten minutes later to put them 2-1 in front at the break.

However, Corsino Lemos provided Timor-Leste with a valuable equaliser in the 58th minute for both teams to share the points.

The draw was enough to give Cambodia their fourth point from two matches played and a place in the Division 2 final of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026, slated for 3 October 2026.

In the final, Cambodia will face host Hong Kong, following the latter’s 2-0 win over Brunei Darussalam in the final match of Group B, Division 2.

Brunei put up a much better performance this time around when they fended off Hong Kong in the first half before midfielder Philip Chan nailed the opener at the hour mark.

Matthew Orr then provided the finishing touch right at the end (90th+1)

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FFC

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