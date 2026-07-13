Cambodia fought back to beat Timor-Leste 3-1 in their first game of Group B, as Laos were held to their second draw in Group A following their 1-1 deadlock against Singapore in the AFF Women’s Cup 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium.

Juleica Da Costa had given Timor-Leste the lead after two minutes, but Cambodia were just irresistible following goals from Sovanmony Heng in the 29th minute, Sapheourn Chhit (36th), and Serysitha Vibol (90th+6).

The win for Cambodia meant that they will have the decisive tie against Indonesia to decide the Group B winner.

In the meantime, Laos could not pick up the full points in their second game of Group A when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Singapore.

As they did in their first game of the group against Malaysia, the Laotian girls took the lead through Anna Keoonsi in the 41st minute before Singapore replied with a Danelle Tan finish in the 47th minute.

The final match of the group between Singapore and Malaysia will decide which two of the three teams will progress to the next round.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAM #LFF

Like this: Like Loading...