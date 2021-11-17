Azkals Development Team (ADT) will take on Kaya FC Iloilo in the final of the 2021 Copa Paulino Alcantara that will be played in two days in Carmona.

Playing in the first semifinal, ADT needed an extra time strike in the 116th minute off Yrick Gallantes to deliver their place in the final after both teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation.

With the score tied scoreless at the break, Abraham Placito had given Stallion the lead in the 53rd minute before the tournament top scorer Jarvey Gayoso turned in the 66th minute equaliser.

In the meantime in the second semifinal, Kaya FC Iloilo emerged victorious with a slim 1-0 win over Cebu FC.

In a keenly contested affair, a penalty six minutes from the end off Jovin Bedic was enough to separate the two sides as Kaya emerged triumphant as they chase their second CPA title since 2018.

