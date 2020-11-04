As the Azkals Development Team (ADT) picked up their first three points in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2020, defending champions United City FC were on a roll with another big win at the PFF National Training Centre in Carmona, Cavite.

After two losses in their first two matches of the season, ADT bounced back in commanding fashion to beat struggling Mendiola FC 2-0.

A reversion to his usual striker position allowed Jarvey Gayoso to head in the cross from Dean Ebarle in the 73rd minute before providing the rebound from his freekick for Matthew Custodio to pounce on eight minutes later.

“Gayoso’s performance as a striker has given me food for thought,” said ADT head coach Scott Cooper. “It is something that we can ponder on moving forward.”

In the meantime, United City FC followed up their thumping 6-0 win over Mendiola FC in their last game with another big win when they thumped Maharlika-Manila FC 10-0.

The loss was a rude awakening for Maharlika, who had only picked up their first full points of the season in their last game – a 2-1 win over Stallion Laguna FC.

Robert Mendy (49th, 57th and 63rd minute) and OJ Porteria (39th, 71st, penalty and 75th) grabbed a hat-trick each for United City as Mike Ott (16th and 73rd) nailed a brace.

The other goals were scored by Stephan Schrock in the 33rd minute and Bienvenido Maranon (19th).

“We will increase our intensity further: the way we attack, the way we build up, the way we score and continue to go all the way against our last game against Kaya,” said UCFC head coach Frank Muescan. “The boys are really hungry for the title and we’ll just keep on going and score more goals. We won’t slow down for anyone.”

On the other hand, Kaya-Iloilo FC remained sanguine about their title chances this year in spite of their 1-1 draw against Stallion-Laguna FC.

Joven Bedic had given Kaya the lead after just ten minutes with a close-range effort as Stallion then fought back with the equaliser through Janjan Meliza ten minutes to the end.

“Stallion-Laguna worked harder in the second half, especially on their counterattacks,” rued Japanese Kaya-Iloilo coach Yu Hoshide. “It was our turn to be outplayed.”

PHILIPPINES FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2020

RESULTS

United City FC beat Maharlika-Manila FC 10-0

Stallion-Laguna FC drew with Kaya FC-Iloilo 1-1

ADT beat Mendiola FC 2-0

PHILIPPINES FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2020 Current Standings

No Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 United City FC 3 3 0 0 17 0 17 9 2 Kaya FC – Iloilo 3 2 1 0 3 1 2 7 3 Azkals Development Team 3 1 0 2 2 2 0 3 4 Maharlika FC 3 1 0 2 2 12 -10 3 5 Stallion Laguna FC 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 6 Mendiola FC 2 0 0 2 0 8 -8 0

