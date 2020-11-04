Second place at the start: At the beginning of the compact season of the Thailand Super Series, which only consists of two weekends, Team B-Quik Absolute Racing achieved a podium finish with the Audi R8 LMS. On the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, last year’s champion Sandy Stuvik started the second race from third place on the grid. At the pit stop the Thai handed over the car to his teammate in fourth place. After several competitors had received penalties, Daniel Bilski led the race. In the battle for victory, the Australian amateur driver ended up second, 5.4 seconds behind the winners.

Third win of the season, championship lead and a class title: The Audi customer teams in the ADAC GT Masters had every reason to celebrate at the sixth race weekend at the Lausitzring. Audi Sport driver Christopher Haase and Max Hofer achieved their first victory of the season for the Montaplast by Land-Motorsport team in Saturday’s race. The Austrian Hofer had started into the wet first half of the race in fifth place and opted with his team for a late pit stop. When Christopher Haase took over the Audi R8 LMS and returned to the track, he led the race. Last year’s Junior Champion Hofer celebrated his first and Haase his twelfth overall victory in this racing series with a lead of 0.147 seconds. The Audi R8 LMS scored a win the ADAC GT Masters for the third time this year. Happy faces at the Rutronik Racing team as well: for the two Audi Sport drivers and reigning champions Kevin van der Linde and Patric Niederhauser, a fifth and sixth place in the Audi R8 LMS was enough to keep the championship lead. The South African and the Swiss travel to the finale in one week’s time with a five-point lead. A total of five drivers can still become champions at Oschersleben. One Audi privateer secured an early title in a category classification. Elia Erhart won the Pirelli Trophy classification of the 2020 season in the Audi R8 LMS in the Lausitz. It is reserved for drivers without a professional career.

