The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is to call further emergency meetings with the representatives of MAs and its Leagues from both the East and West regions next week as the AFC continues to manage the worldwide impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The meeting of the East Zone representatives will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday and the West Zone meeting will follow on March 7 and 8, 2020.

Dato’ Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said: “These are unprecedented and challenging times, but the AFC is working tirelessly to monitor the situation, including the various travel restrictions while being in constant contact with our Member Associations, Leagues and Clubs.

“We are grateful for the support we have received from all our stakeholders, including our Commercial and Broadcast partners and agencies, as we try to protect the safety and well-being of all our players, officials and spectators while also ensuring the integrity of the competitions.”

The AFC has also been working with FIFA to assess the potential impact on the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Asian Qualifiers matches scheduled to take place in March.

As a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, the following matches will be postponed to later dates:

AFC Champions League:

Match Day 3

March 2, 2020 (West):

Group A: Al Wahda FSCC (UAE) v Esteghlal FC (IRN);

Group A: Al Ahli Saudi FC (KSA) vs Al Shorta (IRQ) (updated)

Group C: Persepolis FC (IRN) v Al Taawoun FC (KSA)

March 3, 2020 (West):

Group B: Shabab Al Ahli Dubai (UAE) v Shahr Khodro FC (IRN);

Group B: Al Hilal SFC (KSA) v Pakhtakor (UZB) (updated)

Group D: Sepahan FC (IRN) v Al Nassr (KSA)

March 3, 2020 (East):

Group E: FC Seoul (KOR) v Chiangrai United (THA)

Match Day 4

April 6, 2020 (West):

Group D: Al Nassr (KSA) v Sepahan FC (IRN)

The AFC has also agreed to the proposal by both Ulsan Hyundai FC and Perth Glory to swap their AFC Champions League Group F tie originally scheduled to take place on March 4, 2020 at the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium to April 7, 2020. Perth Glory’s home tie against Ulsan Hyundai FC will now take place at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on March 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, the two-legged Women’s Olympic Qualifying Final Round play-off between Korea Republic and China PR, which was originally scheduled to take place on March 6 and 11, 2020 has been rescheduled.

The first leg between Korea Republic and China PR is now scheduled for April 9 with the return leg on April 14.