The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have entered into a commercial agreement with sports media giants Dentsu Inc. to market the AFC’s commercial properties exclusively in Japan.

The agreement comprises the AFC’s major national team and club competitions, including Asia’s flagship national team competitions – the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar, the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 and the Continent’s premier club competition – the AFC Champions League.

The new deal continues the long and successful relationship between the AFC and Dentsu Inc., who have represented the AFC and managed its commercial rights exclusively in Japan over the last two decades.

Dato’ Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said: “The AFC is delighted to welcome Dentsu Inc. to the ever-growing family of commercial partners for the 2021-24 period, as our exclusive commercial agency in Japan.

“Japan are one of the most successful footballing nations in both the men’s and women’s game, not only in Asia, but also across the globe. This is a significant agreement that paves the way for millions of passionate fans in Japan to access and engage with the AFC’s world-class competitions.

“We are thankful to Dentsu Inc. for their continued investment in Asian football, and with their extensive background and long history in marketing football in Asia and Japan, we are confident that they will play a pivotal role in driving the interest and consumption of Asia’s finest competitions amongst one of the most passionate fan bases across the Continent.”

Football Marketing Asia (FMA) remains the AFC’s exclusive agency for all commercial rights worldwide, excluding Japan and (in relation to the sale of media rights) the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. – www.the-afc.com

