The Giro-E 2021, the only stage event in the world reserved exclusively for electrically-assisted bikes, will start in Turin on 8 May and arrive in Milan on 30 May.

The event takes place on the roads of the Giro d’Italia, running in parallel with the iconic Grand Tour and offers participants the Corsa Rosa experience: the sign-on at the start, the possibility to conquer of one of the six jerseys, the awards ceremony on the podium, hospitality at the end of each stage, and the extraordinary opportunity to ride alongside cycling legends, champions of other sports and leading figures of the cycling industry.

The format, created by RCS Sport, organizer of the Giro d’Italia, reaches its third edition this year.

The 2021 edition doubles up on its title sponsors with the entry of ENIT-Agenzia Nazionale Turismo alongside Enel X. The Giro-E will have the same number of stages as the Giro d’Italia: 21, the last of which is a final ITT.

A total of 1,540 kilometers will be covered, with an average of 73.3 kilometers per stage. The vertical elevation will be 25,500 meters (around half of that achieved by the professionals, who will reach 47,000 meters).

Among the most awaited stages is Stage 14 (Maniago-Monte Zoncolan) with 2,700 meters of vertical elevation, and Stage 16 (Canazei-Cortina D’Ampezzo) with 2,200 meters of vertical elevation that includes Passo Giau and Pordoi, the Cima Coppi of the 2021 Giro. There will be six stages that reach more than 2,000 meters of vertical elevation: a true spectacle for grimpeurs.

The Giro-E celebrates both culture and sport, with many opportunities to recognise great personalities and landmark events such as the 160th anniversary of the unification of Italy (hence the start in Turin), the 700th anniversary of the death of Dante Alighieri (the Giro-E will touch Foligno, where the first Divina Commedia was printed in 1472) and the 100th anniversary of the birth of Alfredo Martini (Stage 12, Bagno di Romagna, also the Gino Bartali Stage).

The Maglia Rosa this year celebrates 90 years while the race will also pass through Cortina d’Ampezzo, home of the 2026 Winter Olympics. In 1861, the year in which the Italian nation was founded, the 19-year-old French blacksmith Ernest Michaux mounted on a draisine two pedals to operate the front wheel: the bicycle was born. This beautiful combination, between the bike and the Belpaese, is celebrated every year by the Giro d’Italia and the Giro-E.

The Giro-E aims to promote the use of electrically-assisted bikes in everyday life for more sustainable mobility and to consequently reduce the consumption of fossil fuels and polluting emissions. It’s an aim that unites the Giro-E with another important project of the Corsa Rosa: Ride Green.

Now in its sixth edition, this initiative was created to reduce the environmental impact of the Giro and of the Giro-E: every year it carries out separated waste collection through a traceability and monitoring system, to safeguard the areas crossed by the Giro.

Technology, ecology, sustainable mobility: the Giro-E 2021 will bring these important messages on a journey from the first capital of Italy and its economic capital, passing through the great mountains, the hills where the best wines in the world are made and the masterpiece of the Belpaese which is its province.

THE ROUTE Stage 1 8 May TORINO – TORINO 43,8km Stage 2 9 May VILLANOVA MONFERRATO – NOVARA 61,9km Stage 3 10 May ALBA – CANALE 79,6km Stage 4 11 May POLINAGO – SESTOLA 85,3km Stage 5 12 May FAENZA – CATTOLICA 90,6km Stage 6 13 May CASTELSANTANGELO SUL NERA – ASCOLI PICENO (San Giacomo) 82,4km Stage 7 14 May CRECCHIO – TERMOLI 87,9km Stage 8 15 May VINCHIATURO – GUARDIA SANFRAMONDI 75,5km Stage 9 16 May SULMONA – CAMPO FELICE (Rocca di Cambio) 97,5km Stage 10 17 May RIETI – FOLIGNO 86,3km Stage 11 19 May MONTEPULCIANO – MONTALCINO (Brunello di Montalcino – Wine Stage) 80,8km Stage 12 20 May PONTASSIEVE – BAGNO DI ROMAGNA 96,1km Stage 13 21 May OSTIGLIA – VERONA 75,9km Stage 14 22 May MANIAGO – MONTE ZONCOLAN 94,1km Stage 15 23 May AQUILEIA – GORIZIA 74,2km Stage 16 24 May CANAZEI – CORTINA D’AMPEZZO 70,7km Stage 17 26 May TRENTO – SEGA DI ALA 56,7km Stage 18 27 May CASALPUSTERLENGO – STRADELLA 86,6km Stage 19 28 May STRESA – ALPE DI MERA (Valsesia) 72,6km Stage 20 29 May MADESIMO – VALLE SPLUGA – ALPE MOTTA 31,5km Stage 21 30 May SESTO SAN GIOVANNI – MILANO TISSOT ITT 10,6km

GIRO-E 2021 IN NUMBERS 21 stages, including 1 individual time trial A total distance of 1,540 km 73.3 km – the average distance of each stage 25,500 meters – the overall vertical elevation of the race 2,700 meters – the stage with the max vertical elevation THE PARTNERS

ENIT sponsor Maglia Arancio; Enel X sponsor Maglia Viola; ACI sponsor Maglia Rossa; Intimissimi Uomo sponsor Maglia Bianca; Cuore sponsor Maglia Gialla; Trenitalia sponsor Maglia Verde-Ride Green; Toyota Official Car; NamedSport Official Nutrition; Yamaha Official Scooter; Tissot Official Time Keeper; Kask & Koo Official Supplier; Astoria Official Wine; Valmora Official Water; San Gabriel Official Beer; Castelli Official Jersey; Shimano Official Supplier. www.giroditalia.it

