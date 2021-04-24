The Giro-E 2021, the only stage event in the world reserved exclusively for electrically-assisted bikes, will start in Turin on 8 May and arrive in Milan on 30 May.

The event takes place on the roads of the Giro d’Italia, running in parallel with the iconic Grand Tour and offers participants the Corsa Rosa experience: the sign-on at the start, the possibility to conquer of one of the six jerseys, the awards ceremony on the podium, hospitality at the end of each stage, and the extraordinary opportunity to ride alongside cycling legends, champions of other sports and leading figures of the cycling industry.

The format, created by RCS Sport, organizer of the Giro d’Italia, reaches its third edition this year.

The 2021 edition doubles up on its title sponsors with the entry of ENIT-Agenzia Nazionale Turismo alongside Enel X. The Giro-E will have the same number of stages as the Giro d’Italia: 21, the last of which is a final ITT.

A total of 1,540 kilometers will be covered, with an average of 73.3 kilometers per stage. The vertical elevation will be 25,500 meters (around half of that achieved by the professionals, who will reach 47,000 meters).

Among the most awaited stages is Stage 14 (Maniago-Monte Zoncolan) with 2,700 meters of vertical elevation, and Stage 16 (Canazei-Cortina D’Ampezzo) with 2,200 meters of vertical elevation that includes Passo Giau and Pordoi, the Cima Coppi of the 2021 Giro. There will be six stages that reach more than 2,000 meters of vertical elevation: a true spectacle for grimpeurs.

The Giro-E celebrates both culture and sport, with many opportunities to recognise great personalities and landmark events such as the 160th anniversary of the unification of Italy (hence the start in Turin), the 700th anniversary of the death of Dante Alighieri (the Giro-E will touch Foligno, where the first Divina Commedia was printed in 1472) and the 100th anniversary of the birth of Alfredo Martini (Stage 12, Bagno di Romagna, also the Gino Bartali Stage).

The Maglia Rosa this year celebrates 90 years while the race will also pass through Cortina d’Ampezzo, home of the 2026 Winter Olympics. In 1861, the year in which the Italian nation was founded, the 19-year-old French blacksmith Ernest Michaux mounted on a draisine two pedals to operate the front wheel: the bicycle was born. This beautiful combination, between the bike and the Belpaese, is celebrated every year by the Giro d’Italia and the Giro-E.

The Giro-E aims to promote the use of electrically-assisted bikes in everyday life for more sustainable mobility and to consequently reduce the consumption of fossil fuels and polluting emissions. It’s an aim that unites the Giro-E with another important project of the Corsa Rosa: Ride Green.

Now in its sixth edition, this initiative was created to reduce the environmental impact of the Giro and of the Giro-E: every year it carries out separated waste collection through a traceability and monitoring system, to safeguard the areas crossed by the Giro.

Technology, ecology, sustainable mobility: the Giro-E 2021 will bring these important messages on a journey from the first capital of Italy and its economic capital, passing through the great mountains, the hills where the best wines in the world are made and the masterpiece of the Belpaese which is its province.

THE ROUTE

Stage 1    8 May    TORINO – TORINO    43,8km

Stage 2    9 May    VILLANOVA MONFERRATO – NOVARA    61,9km

Stage 3    10 May    ALBA – CANALE    79,6km

Stage 4    11 May    POLINAGO – SESTOLA    85,3km

Stage 5    12 May    FAENZA – CATTOLICA    90,6km

Stage 6    13 May    CASTELSANTANGELO SUL NERA – ASCOLI PICENO (San Giacomo)    82,4km

Stage 7    14 May    CRECCHIO – TERMOLI    87,9km

Stage 8    15 May    VINCHIATURO – GUARDIA SANFRAMONDI    75,5km

Stage 9    16 May    SULMONA – CAMPO FELICE (Rocca di Cambio)    97,5km

Stage 10    17 May    RIETI – FOLIGNO    86,3km

Stage 11    19 May    MONTEPULCIANO – MONTALCINO (Brunello di Montalcino – Wine Stage)    80,8km

Stage 12    20 May    PONTASSIEVE – BAGNO DI ROMAGNA    96,1km

Stage 13    21 May    OSTIGLIA – VERONA    75,9km

Stage 14    22 May    MANIAGO – MONTE ZONCOLAN    94,1km

Stage 15    23 May    AQUILEIA – GORIZIA    74,2km

Stage 16    24 May    CANAZEI – CORTINA D’AMPEZZO    70,7km

Stage 17    26 May    TRENTO – SEGA DI ALA    56,7km

Stage 18    27 May    CASALPUSTERLENGO – STRADELLA    86,6km

Stage 19    28 May    STRESA – ALPE DI MERA (Valsesia)    72,6km

Stage 20    29 May    MADESIMO – VALLE SPLUGA – ALPE MOTTA    31,5km

Stage 21    30 May    SESTO SAN GIOVANNI – MILANO TISSOT ITT    10,6km

GIRO-E 2021 IN NUMBERS

21 stages, including 1 individual time trial

A total distance of 1,540 km

73.3 km – the average distance of each stage

25,500 meters – the overall vertical elevation of the race

2,700 meters – the stage with the max vertical elevation

THE PARTNERS

ENIT sponsor Maglia Arancio; Enel X sponsor Maglia Viola; ACI sponsor Maglia Rossa; Intimissimi Uomo sponsor Maglia Bianca; Cuore sponsor Maglia Gialla; Trenitalia sponsor Maglia Verde-Ride Green; Toyota Official Car; NamedSport Official Nutrition; Yamaha Official Scooter; Tissot Official Time Keeper; Kask & Koo Official Supplier; Astoria Official Wine; Valmora Official Water; San Gabriel Official Beer; Castelli Official Jersey; Shimano Official Supplier.

www.giroditalia.it

