The AFC Futsal Championship 2020 will now be held in Kuwait from 23 March to 3 April 2021.

This was confirmed at the 1st Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Futsal & Beach Soccer Committee meeting that was chaired online by Mehdi Taj.

The Committee also agreed to the proposal to move the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2021 from 18-28 March 2021 to 28 April to 8 May 2021 to allow Asia’s top 16 teams more time to prepare for the tournament.

The top three sides will represent Asia at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021 in August.

