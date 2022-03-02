Following the withdrawals of Myanmar’s Shan United FC and Hantharwady United FC from this season’s AFC Club Competitions on 19 January 2022 – the AFC Competitions Committee has decided on the next course of action for the AFC Cup 2022™.

With a view to ensuring the consistency and integrity of the AFC Cup 2022™ as well as the original draw mechanics, seedings and draw results of the Group Stage and Playoff Matches and to minimise the impact of the withdrawal of Myanmar clubs, the Committee decided to cancel the Playoff match between Cambodia’s Visakha FC and Young Elephants FC from Laos which was scheduled for 19 April 2022.

Instead, both clubs have been awarded slots to the Group Stage, with Visakha FC occupying position G4 in Group G, which was originally reserved for the winner of the Playoff match – joining Indonesia’s Bali United FC, Malaysia’s Kedah Darul Aman FC and Kaya FC-Iloilo from the Philippines.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_cup/news/afc%E2%80%99s_decision_on_withdrawal_of_myanmar_clubs.html

#AFF

#AFC

#MFF

