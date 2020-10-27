The Asean Football Federation (AFF) and the Qatar Football Association (QFA), in partnership with Josoor Institute, recently hosted a webinar titled ‘Bouncing back from COVID-19 – safely returning to play and rebuilding revenues’ for the 12-member associations of the ASEAN region.

The online workshop was the first in a new digital learning series that was developed following a partnership between the AFF and QFA that was formed in 2019. The workshop was attended by senior leaders from Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth, said: “The intense series of highly relevant presentations and discussions throughout this first workshop has helped our member associations consolidate their global view and outlook of the sports industry amid the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have heard from expert speakers the concrete ways in which commercial strategies ought to be reworked in the face of the current crisis. Our member associations have to consider the risk assessment and mitigation strategies, and the necessary procedures for a safe return to play. This workshop has been of substantive value for our members.”

Attendees discussed the ongoing challenges related to COVID-19, including safely returning to the pitch, fan involvement and how to generate new revenues.

The workshop was moderated by David Cushnan, Head of Content, Leaders in Sport. Guest speakers included Hani Ballan, CEO, Qatar Stars League, Aykan Azar, Octagon’s Head of APAC & MENA, Alexander Scotcher, AS Roma’s Director of Global Partnerships, Sharon Burkhalter-Lau, Operations Director at UEFA, Luis Manuel Andre Elias, Security Advisor, and Massimiliano Montanari, CEO, International Centre for Sport Security.

Saud Al Mohannadi, QFA Vice President, said: “Building on the common understanding of the importance to further build capacity in the football industry in ASEAN countries, and furthermore amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we were delighted to collaborate with the ASEAN Football Federation in the spirit and framework of the memorandum of understanding signed in 2019. I am grateful to all the participants and to the team at the QFA, AFF and Josoor Institute, who have made that possible.”

Afraa Al Noaimi, Executive Director, Josoor Institute, said: “As the education and training arm of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Josoor is honoured to partner with the QFA and AFF on this series of webinars. My colleagues and I look forward to continuing to work closely with our colleagues in these key organisations from the global football family, along with faculty experts and senior professionals at this challenging juncture for the sports industry.”

Watch participants and speakers share their impressions and lessons from the two-day exercise:

Febia Puteri Oktoria (Sponsorship Coordinator, Football Association of Indonesia): https://youtu.be/K3jzmJ4xsVQ

Mohammad Shahnon B. Hj Mohd Salleh (General Secretary of National Football Association of Brunei Darussalam): https://youtu.be/ZJFUyNg-tVo

Kanya Keomany (General Secretary of Laos Football Federation and AFC Exco Member): https://youtu.be/AsUIz3wz_dc

Mikhail Torre (Head of Competitions, Philippines Football Federation): https://youtu.be/2M72XHNKmUY

Like this: Like Loading...