The Englishman, 25 years old started the Giro as a gregarious of Thomas captain, but right after Thomas’ abandon, he rode everyday with more self awarness, becoming stage after stage the new leader of the team. Tao demonstrates to be always at the top in every climb, winning the two stages of Piancavallo and Sestriere. Today, after a thrilling head to head with Jai Hindley in the final ITT in Milan, Tao conquered his first Giro d’Italia.

Congrats Tao!

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos Grenadiers)

2 – Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) at 39″

3 – Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) at 1’29”

4 – João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) at 2’57”

5 – Pello Bilbao (Bahrain – McLaren) at 3’09”

THE JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel – Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos Grenadiers)

Maglia Ciclamino (cyclamen), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Segafredo Zanetti – Arnaud Démare (Groupama – FDJ)

Maglia Azzurra (blue), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling)

Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by Eurospin – Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos Grenadiers)

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos Grenadiers) – 15.7km in 17’16”, average speed 54.556km/h

2 – Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling Team) at

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the overall winner Tao Geoghegan Hart said: “It’s incredible! It was impossible for me to even think about winning the Giro when we started in Sicily. All of my career I have dreamt of being top 10 or top 5 in a race like this. During the ITT my DS [Directeur Sportif] told me I was faster than Jai Hindley. When my DS told me not to take risks in the final part I understood I was close to the victory.”

The stage winner Filippo Ganna said: “I have won this ITT but I am even happier for my teammate Tao, it’s fantastic. I knew he could do it. Now I look forward to celebrating today’s results with Tao.” – www.giroditalia.it

