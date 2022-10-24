The Asean Football Federation (AFF), in accordance with the AFF Statute Article 31, has confirmed the final list of candidates eligible to stand for the AFF Elections for the term 2022 to 2026. The AFF Elections will take place during the AFF Congress in Siem Reap, Cambodia on 14 November 2022.

Member Associations had been notified on 14 July 2022 that the AFF Elections would be conducted at the AFF Ordinary Congress 2022, and they were further advised that they must submit their nominations ahead of the closing date. Nominations closed at 1700 hrs on 14 August 2022 as prescribed by the AFF Statutes.

The AFF Elections are for the following positions:

President (1 position)

Vice-Presidents (4 positions)

AFC Executive Committee Member (Representing AFF) (1 position)

Council Members (5 positions)

Female Council Member (1 position)

As required by Article 31 of the AFF Statutes, the candidates submitted their nominations ahead of the deadline. Following the submissions, the AFF Electoral Committee conducted the eligibility checks on all aspiring candidates.

The following is the final list of candidates for the AFF Elections for the Term 2022 to 2026:

President

Major General Khiev Sameth (Cambodia)

Vice-Presidents

Pengiran Matusin bin Pengiran Matasan (Brunei Darussalam) Maaike Ira Puspita (Indonesia) Francisco Martins da Costa Pereira Jerónimo (Timor Leste)

AFC Executive Committee Member (Representing AFF)

No candidates

Council Members

Chris Nikou (Australia) Viphet Sihachakr (Laos) Datuk Haji Hamidin bin Haji Mohd Amin (Malaysia) Ko Ko Thein (Myanmar) Mariano V. Araneta Jr. (Philippines) Thanasak Suraprasert (Thailand) Dr Tran Quoc Tuan (Vietnam)

Female Council Member

Amy Duggan (Australia) Iffah Husna Roslan (Brunei DS) Savin Mao (Cambodia) Maaike Ira Puspita (Indonesia) Kanya Keomany (Laos) Siti Faidul Maisarah Binti Abdullah (Malaysia) Khin Saw Oo (Myanmar) Maria Lalaine Sarmiento (Philippines) Teo Chwee Lian Julie (Singapore) Lakananan Luksamitananan (Thailand) Engracia Pimentel Fernandes (Timor Leste) Nguyen Thanh Ha (Vietnam)

The AFF Electoral Committee will be fully responsible for organising, managing and conducting the AFF Elections in accordance with the AFF Statutes.

