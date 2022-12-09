Founded in 2019, Zenus Bank is a U.S digital bank which gives people and businesses worldwide access to the security, freedom, and convenience of U.S. banking, as well as providing Retail, Corporate, Institutional banking and BaaS. The partnership with the World Match Racing Tour is Zenus’ first venture into sports sponsorship as it looks to raise its profile as a U.S. Retail and Corporate bank for international citizens and businesses.

“Sponsoring the World Match Racing Tour is an exciting opportunity for Zenus. The international sailing community reflects the demographics of our client base, and the commitment to excellence and teamwork also exemplifies the values we hold as a business,” said John Woods, Chief Marketing Officer at Zenus Bank. PrimeXM, established in 2010, is an award-winning technology provider to the global financial industry, providing cutting edge aggregation software, ultra-low-latency connectivity, and institutional grade hosting solutions. Over 250 financial institutions worldwide choose PrimeXM as their trusted technology partner. The company operates from offices in Dubai, Limassol and Shanghai. “As a global provider of technology services, we are delighted to partner with the World Match Racing Tour as the world’s longest-running professional sailing series, and with its global reach and audience in the international sailing community” commented George Swann of PrimeXM Exchange Markets. “We are very pleased to welcome Zenus Bank and PrimeXM as Presenting Partners for the WMRT Final” added WMRT Executive Director James Pleasance. “Sydney promises to deliver world class conditions next week, and we are grateful for the support of Zenus Bank and PrimeXM to help us deliver an equally world class event.” Ten teams from seven countries will compete for the 2022 WMRT Final and Open Match Racing World Championship. Racing will be scheduled daily 14-18 December from 1200 AEST with live results available throughout the event. For information about the event, visit wmrt.com and cyca.com.au