Vietnam and Indonesia scored thumping wins in their second game of Group A of the AFF Under-16 Championship 2022 tonight where between them they slammed in a total of 14 goals past their hapless opponents.

In the match at the Sultan Agung Bantul Stadium, Vietnam picked up their second full points in the group when they thrashed the Philippines 5-0.

The Philippines defended in numbers to frustrate Vietnam at the start before Le Van Thuan finally managed to break the deadlock in the 40th minute off a cross from Le Dinh Long Vu that was not cleared.

And just two minutes later, Vietnam doubled the advantage with Long Vu providing the finish off a through pass from Nguyen Xuan Toan.

Vietnam then continued their dominance into the second half with Phan Thanh Duc Thien’s 55th minute solo effort and then Long Vu’s second and Vietnam’s fourth in the 57th minute.

Hoang Cong Hau then capped the fine afternoon for Vietnam with their fifth goal of the game in the 72nd minute.

In the meantime at the Maguwoharjo Sleman Stadium, Indonesia entertained a couple of thousands at the stand with a display of attacking football to blank Singapore 9-0.

While Indonesia may have been missing a flurry of sitters against the Philippines a few days earlier, this time around they did not suffer such hesitance when Muhammad Nabil Asyura fired in the lead after just three minutes.

From then on, the host never looked back with Asyura completing his hattrick with a 17th minute header and then a finish from close at the half-hour mark.

Mokh Hanif Ramadhan’s 21st minute placing shot was followed by a brace from Muhammad Kafiatur Rizky (35th and 43rd) as Indonesia ended the first half six goals in front.

A handful of changes after the break and Indonesia still kept pressing their Singapore counterparts as they then added further goals through Mohd Riski Afrisal (59th minute), Wally Marifat’s 79th minute penalty and then I Komang Putra’s late strike in injury time (90th+1) for the win.

AFF UNDER-16 CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

3 August 2022

GROUP A

RESULTS

Philippines 0-5 Vietnam

Singapore 0-9 Indonesia

4 August 2022

GROUP B

FIXTURES

1500hrs (Sultan Agung Bantul Stadium): Brunei DS vs Timor Leste

1900hrs (Maguwoharjo Sleman Stadium): Laos vs Thailand

#AFF

#AFFU16

Pictures Courtesy #PSSI

