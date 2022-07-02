Myanmar made a marvellous start to their campaign in Group A of the AFF Under-19 Boys Championship 2022 when they smashed Brunei DS 7-0 at the Madya Stadium.

Playing in the first game of the tournament Myanmar – led by former national striker Soe Myat Min – must have been pleased that all seven goals were scored by seven different players.

Moe Swe set the tone with a sweet finish in the 15th minute, to be followed by goals from Zaw Win Thein (28th) La Min Htwe (30th), Chit Aye (68th), Thar Yan Win Htet (74th), Ar Kar Kyaw (78th)and Thein Zaw Thiha (87th).

In the meantime over at the Patriot Stadium, Thailand were made to toil before they were able to beat a tenacious Philippines side 1-0.

The only goal of the game came off Winai Aimoat, whose shot in the 11th minute took a deflection before sailing past Philippines keeper Lance Bencio.

“We cannot say that we are happy. Yes we won but we did not perform the way we could. Credit to the Philippines as they played well and can be a surprise in the tournament. They gave us some trouble today,” said Thailand head coach Salvador Garcia.

Added Philippines head coach Pedimonte Edim: “We held our own in this game and it is a positive start in spite of the score line. We had two clear chance which we should have made sure of.”

On the other hand, Vietnam held host Indonesia to a scoreless draw in their opening game in the group.

Chances were plenty between both teams but it was obvious that both set of players could not cope with the heavy pressure of expectations as they could not make any of them count.

“First game is always difficult. But I thought that the performance was good. At least, we got the one point from a difficult match,” said Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong.

Added Vietnam head coach Dinh The Nam: “the fans were passionate and that affected the players. We could not play our usual game. Young players felt the pressure – physically and mentally.”

AFF UNDER-19 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

GROUP A

RESULTS

Myanmar 7-0 Brunei DS

Thailand 1-0 Philippines

Vietnam 0-0 Indonesia

3 July 2022

GROUP B – Both matches at the Madya Stadium

FIXTURES

1500hrs: Timor Leste vs Laos

1900hrs: Singapore vs Cambodia

#AFF

#AFFU19

Pictures Courtesy #PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...