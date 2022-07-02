World Rugby is proud to announce rain as an Official Sponsor of Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 in Cape Town.

rain launched its 4G network in 2016. Three years later rain launched South Africa’s first Stand Alone 5G network,.

As South Africa’s largest and fastest growing 5G network, the sponsorship is a natural fit, with rain 5G and the Rugby Sevens both being game-changing new formats, offering unlimited entertainment at high speeds. rain is a proudly South African company and so, being associated with a world-class event that celebrates the City of Cape Town on a global scale is a great opportunity.

World Rugby Chief Executive Officer, Alan Gilpin, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming rain to the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 commercial family. Like us, rain believe in the power of rugby sevens to connect with and inspire younger audiences and through the provision of their high-speed network, they will play their full role in capturing and projecting the skill, speed, and excitement of the world’s best sevens stars.”

rain CEO Brandon Leigh said: “The last couple of years have been tough for everyone. So, it’s going to be great to see everyone celebrating World Cup Sevens in the Cape Town Stadium. Sevens rugby is a fast, innovative sport and we look forward to being associated with this exciting, global event where fast rugby and fast 5G will come together.

rain joins Isorade and Klipdrift as Official Sponsors of Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022. – WORLD RUGBY

