As Thailand head coach Ithsara Sritharo looks for the right conditions, Indonesia’s Shin Tae-yong wants a better performance when they play in Semifinal 2 of the AFF Under-23 Championship 2023 tomorrow night.

In what is a repeat of the final of the men’s football event at the SEA Games 2023 earlier this year, Ithsara said that having all available players meant that Thailand would be at their level best.

“We may have all the best available players but we also have to look for the best conditions for the players to express themselves,” said Ithsara.

“The four strongest teams are in the semifinals and we all know each other’s playing styles. For us, we will be focussing on Indonesia as a team, not on the individuals.”

Thailand seemed to be the best prepared team in the championship this year as they won all three matches in their Group A with ease.

They beat Myanmar and Brunei Darussalam with identical 3-0 score line before completing the group stage with a 2-0 win over Cambodia for the clean sweep of all nine points.

And in the process, not conceding a single goal too.

For Indonesia, they conceded a 2-1 loss to Malaysia before beating Timor Leste 1-0 to emerge as runners-up from Group B.

“Thailand have the best squad here but in the semifinals anything is possible,” said Tae-yong. “For me, I just want to look at an improved performance from the players.”

AFF UNDER-23 CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

FIXTURES – 24 August 2023

SEMIFINALS – All matches at the Rayong Provincial Stadium

1600hrs: Malaysia vs Vietnam

2000hrs: Thailand vs Indonesia

#AFF

#AFFU23

#FAM

#VFF

#FAT

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...