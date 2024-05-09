Guinea dashed Indonesia’s hopes of appearing in the Paris Olympic Games with a 1-0 win in the AFC-CAF Playoff at the Stade Pierre Pibarot earlier this evening..

Having sealed the last berth available, Guinea will face France, USA and New Zealand in Group A of Paris 2024.

For Indonesia, it was a heartbreaking end to a campaign that had seen them defeat Korea Republic en route to finishing fourth in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024™.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/olympic_games/news/guinea_end_indonesias_paris_2024_dream.html

