Vietnam head coach Hoang Anh Tuan was all philosophical this morning at the Pre-Match Press Conference for the final match of the AFF Under-23 Championship 2023 when he said that “football is not mathematics.”

“Football is not mathematics – one plus one does not equal two. We are always looking for a good performance but on the day of the game, the conditions may be changing,” said Anh Tuan.

“Our target is the final and now that we are here, we are looking for a nice game. I believe that it will be 50-50 for both teams.

“If Indonesia win, I am not surprised as they have a good coach and a good team. The coach is one of the best in Asia and he can change the system of the team according to different teams. We saw that in their game against Thailand.”

Vietnam cruised all the way to the final this year after winning two matches in the group and then demolishing Malaysia in the semifinals.

The game against Indonesia will be a repeat of their semifinal clash at the SEA Games 2023 where Indonesia won 3-2 en route to winning the gold medal.

“The final match is always difficult. Indonesia have a good coach and they have experienced players. We will try very hard to win the final,” added striker Nguyen Quoc Viet.

AFF UNDER-23 CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

FIXTURES – 26 August 2023

All matches at the Rayong Provincial Stadium

3rd & 4th Placing (1600hrs): Malaysia vs Thailand

FINAL (2000hrs): Vietnam vs Indonesia

#AFF

#AFFU23

