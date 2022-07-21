The Allianz Junior Badminton Championships (AJBC) is set to welcome at least 2,000 participants when it begins tomorrow.

The tournament will feature seven Qualifying Rounds from July to November 2022.

A training camp for qualifying round finalists will be held ahead of the Grand Finals in Kuala Lumpur in November 2022. The qualifying rounds kicks-off on 22 July at the Sports Arena Puchong.

Allianz Malaysia Berhad Chief Executive Officer Sean Wang said that the Company is thrilled to host its first-ever badminton championships, and it looks toward supporting Malaysian youths in hopes of supporting the development of badminton as a sport at the grassroots level.

“After a two-year lull following the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited to renew our commitment towards supporting the development of sports at the grassroots level,” said Sean.

“Through AJBC, we aim to provide aspiring young shuttlers a viable platform and access to age-level tournaments to test their skills and gain competition experience and relish the prospect of discovering the country’s next generation of shuttlers,” said Sean.

The AJBC will feature four events – boys singles, boys doubles, girls singles, and girls doubles – in the Under-13 and Under-15 age-groups.

Grand final winners will win RM1,000 with the runner-up receiving RM500. All seven qualifying rounds winners will also take home cash prizes and medals.

More information regarding the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships, visit allianz.com.my/ajbc.

