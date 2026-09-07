The final round of the 2025/26 Red Bull Cerro Abajo World Series delivered Germany’s first-ever urban downhill World Series event and the series’ first women’s competition, crowning both the Stuttgart race winners and the overall series champion in one historic race.

Red Bull Stuttgart Cerro Abajo closed out the 2025/26 World Series with a championship-deciding finale through the city’s iconic Stäffele stairways and tight urban lines.

The 1.2 km course dropped 130 m from Weißenburgpark to Wilhelmsplatz, featuring 12 signature obstacles that combined natural staircases with massive constructed drops and gaps.

With 39 men and 6 women entered, the event crowned both the Stuttgart race winner and the overall series champion, while also making history as the first World Series stop to feature a women’s competition.

Here is all you need to know:

Alex Marín (SPA) claimed the inaugural Red Bull Stuttgart Cerro Abajo race win with a time of 1:44.033, delivering a flawless finals run to top the podium at the series’ first-ever German stop.

The Spanish rider’s victory adds a landmark result to his track record and cements his status among the elite in urban downhill, with his line choices and commitment through the 12-obstacle course proving decisive in a high-pressure dual-crown finale.

“I’m at a loss for words to describe this. First of all, I want to thank everyone who supported me, especially my family. And of course, the fans – Stuttgart was simply incredible. My final run was so intense, and I still haven’t quite realised what just happened,” summarised Marin.

Roger Vieira secured second place in Stuttgart (1:44.088) and, combined with his season-long consistency, clinched the 2025/26 Red Bull Cerro Abajo World Series title.

The Brazilian’s back-to-back Genova wins and steady performances across all four rounds proved enough to hold off late challengers, making him the first rider to lift the overall series trophy on German soil.

Vieira’s 2025/26 season delivered three race wins and a fourth-stop podium in Stuttgart, building the points margin that secured his first-ever series title.

By finishing second on the brand-new Stuttgart terrain, he showed the versatility and racecraft needed to win the overall championship without taking the final race victory.

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL) capped his debut Red Bull Cerro Abajo season with a third-place finish in Stuttgart (1:44.114), backing up his rapid rise in the series with his first-ever podium on the biggest stage.

After finishing fourth at Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo – his first RBCA race, just +3.190 seconds behind winner Roger Vieira – he established himself as one of the field’s most consistent challengers, closing out the year on the Stuttgart podium in only his second event.

Red Bull Stuttgart Cerro Abajo also introduced a women’s competition for the first time at an official World Series stop, giving female riders their first opportunity to compete as part of the global championship.

All six women took on the Stuttgart course in finals, with Chile’s Paz Gallo claiming victory as the event’s first-ever women’s winner.

Relive the Red Bull Stuttgart Cerro Abajo action from men’s and women’s race on Red Bull TV.

RESULTS – MEN’S FINALS

Alex Marín (ESP) – 1:44.033

Roger Vieira (BRA) – 1:44.088

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL) – 1:44.114

Sebastián Holguín (COL) – 1:45.248

Tristan Botteram (NED) – 1:45.685

Daniel Castellanos Liberal (ESP) – 1:45.853

Johannes Fischbach (GER) – 1:45.981

Sam Blenkinsop (NZL) – 1:46.264

Adrien Loron (FRA) – 1:47.051

Bernard Kerr (GBR) – 1:47.063

Gabriel Giovannini (BRA) – 1:47.200

Alex Rudeau (FRA) – 1:47.365

Felipe Agurto (CHI) – 1:47.505

Marco Lamaris (GER) – 1:47.852

Moritz Silberhorn (GER) – 1:48.973

RESULTS – WOMEN

Paz Gallo (CHL) – 1:55.617

Nina Hoffmann (GER) – 1:55.735

Veronika Widmann (ITA – 1:59.170

Fernanda Gildemeister (CHL) – 2:01.258

Abigail Hogie (USA) – 2:03.642

Catalina Calderon (ARG) – 2:06.404

2025/26 WORLD SERIES FINAL STANDINGS – TOP 3

Roger Vieira (BRA) – 195 points

Sebastián Holguín (COL) – 120 points

Alex Marin (ESP) – 114 points

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