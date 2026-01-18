AMAALA Yacht Club announced a landmark strategic partnership with the World Match Racing Tour (WMRT) and the Women’s World Match Racing Tour (WWMRT), further reinforcing the Red Sea’s emergence as a significant sailing destination and confirming AMAALA’s role as a long-term home for elite competition, talent development, and international events.

As part of the partnership, the season finales of both the Open and Women’s World Match Racing Tours will be hosted by AMAALA Yacht Club in a multi-year agreement starting in December 2026, which will mark the first time the World Match Racing Tour has staged events in the Middle East, as well as the opening of the AMAALA Sailing Season and establishing the club as a winter centre of excellence for high-performance sailing.

For the first time in the history of the Tours, prize money for the Open and Women’s finals will be equalised, underlining a shared commitment to excellence, fairness, and the future of the sport.James Pleasance, Executive Director of the World Match Racing Tour and Women’s World Match Racing Tour, commented:“We are extremely grateful to AMAALA Yacht Club for its long-term vision and commitment to the World Match Racing Tour and Women’s World Match Racing Tour. This announcement is a major milestone for us as our first time staging events in the Middle East.

The equal prize money reflects the calibre of athletes competing across both Tours and the importance of developing meaningful pathways for the next generation of sailors and world champions. AMAALA offers exceptional sailing conditions and world-class facilities, and a clear ambition to support the sport beyond competition alone.

”In the lead-up to the 2026 Finale, the partnership will extend beyond racing, with WMRT developing a series of workshops and training programmes at AMAALA, designed to support emerging sailors, umpires, race officials, and coaches. These initiatives will form part of AMAALA Yacht Club’s broader commitment to education, skills development, and the long- term growth of sailing in the region.Adrian Peet, General Manager of AMAALA Yacht Club, said:“This partnership is about much more than hosting a season finale.

It reflects our ambition to build an outstanding yachting establishment on the Red Sea — one that contributes to the global sailing calendar, develops talent, and delivers world-class competition in a responsible and sustainable way. The World Match Racing Tour aligns perfectly with our vision: high-level racing, strong pathways, and a focus on skill, discipline, and excellence.

”The announcement further strengthens AMAALA’s position within the international sailing landscape, following confirmation that AMAALA will host the 2027 Ocean Race, one of the most prestigious events in offshore sailing. Together, these milestones underline AMAALA Yacht Club’s role as a long-term platform for both inshore and offshore racing at the highest level.

Set against the backdrop of the Red Sea’s predictable winter winds, warm waters, and pristine environment, AMAALA Yacht Club is establishing a carefully curated yachting season supported by world-class infrastructure, a private members’ yacht club, and a strong emphasis on stewardship, learning, and legacy.

The WMRT and WWMRT Finals will act as the opening event of the annual AMAALA Yachting Season, with a broader calendar of international regattas, offshore races, superyacht gatherings, and development programmes planned to follow.

