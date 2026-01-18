The 2026 season launch is coming – here’s all you need to know as we get ready to touch down in Malaysia.

The 2026 season is just around the corner and MotoGP is about to land in Kuala Lumpur to launch the new season.

The launch will be a spectacular city-wide celebration in Kuala Lumpur on February 7, 2026. For the first time ever, the championship will take over the iconic Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) and surrounding streets, creating an unforgettable experience that blends sport, entertainment, and culture.

The riders will attend the free entry event, and it will be streamed live around the world. Here’s everything you need to know – and how you can be part of it

What is happening?

Fans can enjoy a week-long Fan Zone inside KLCC Shopping Mall from February 2–7, open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, featuring interactive MotoGP showcases and exclusive experiences. The week of MotoGP celebration will culminate on February 7 as the excitement peaks with a Pit Box-style bike display at the KLCC entrance, followed by the Season Launch Show at the Petronas Twin Towers, combining an urban bike run, rider presentations, and live entertainment against one of the world’s most iconic backdrops.

When is it?

The main launch event takes place between 19:00 to 22:30 on February 7, 2026, with fan activations running all week from February 2–7 at KLCC Shopping Mall.

How can I watch?

The Season Launch Show will be streamed globally on MotoGP’s official digital platforms, ensuring fans everywhere can join the celebration.

Can fans attend?

Absolutely! Fans can experience the action in person by visiting the Fan Zone throughout the week and attending the season launch show at KLCC on February 7. Fans can register their interest in attending now by clicking HERE!

