Unseeded Anders Antonsen ensured Denmark’s domination in the men’s singles of the PETRONAS Malaysia Open with a 21-14, 21-13 victory over China’s Shi Yu Qi in today’s final clash at Axiata Arena today.

Antonsen emerged as the first unseeded player to win a Super 1000 title, as well as the third Danish to have won the Malaysia Open after Peter Gade (1998, 2007) and Viktor Axelsen who won two consecutive titles in 2022 and 2023.

The lanky Dane put up a commanding effort in both games, starting off strongly to keep Shi Yu Qi at bay, taking an 11-8 lead at the interval before finally wrapping up the game 21-14.

Antonsen admitted that, unlike the first game, the second game was a bit shaky for him as Shi Yu Qi was coming back strongly. But he kept his composure and overwhelmed the Chinese star with his precision shots, preventing unforced errors to wrap up the match in 53 minutes.

“The first game was great, I never expected to win the match in straight games, not against a great player like Shi Yu Qi. But the first game was really great, high-level stuff,” said Antonsen.

On winning his first Super 1000 title, Antonsen said:” “It’s just incredible, simply amazing…winning my first Super 1000 here in Kuala Lumpur. I’m emotionless and speechless right now, this is the biggest moment in my life.”

The Dane took home USD91,000 as champion while Shi Yu Qi settled for USD44,2000.

Earlier in the women’s singles, An Se Young lifted her first Super 1000 title of the year after defeating four-time champion Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan to become the first-ever Korean to win the Malaysia Open women’s single title.

World No.1 Se-yong, and Tai, who was looking to equal Chinese Zhang Ning’s record of winning five titles in the Open, were locked in a closely-fought battle in the decider. Se Young eventually sealed the match 10-21, 21-10, 21-18 in a match that lasted 58 minutes.

Se-young, playing with her right leg heavily strapped and still nursing her injury, raked in USD91,000 in prizemoney as champion while the 29-year-old Tai, who saw her hopes of winning her fifth title dashed, settled for USD44,200.

Se Young stamped her prowess by coming back strongly from a game down following Tai’s blistering form who sealed the first game 21-10 in just 13 minutes.

Se-young, enjoying her 24th consecutive week as the world No.1, came back strongly in the second game, winning with a similar result of 21-10 over the Taiwanese ace.

It was a point-for-point clash in the decider which could go either way, but in the end, it was the Korean who prevailed with a 21-18 win in the decider.

“I’m happy to start the year with a Super 1000 win. But the most important thing now is to focus ahead, and get back to my best conditions,” said Se Young.

The men’s doubles saw an explosive on-court battle which saw China’s Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang getting the better of India’s world no.2 pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty to win their first Malaysia Open title, and further consolidated their status as the world No.1.

However, it was the Indian pair who prevailed in the first game with a commanding 21-9. The Chinese got back into their act, putting up a strong resistance in the second to win 21-18 before wrapping up the decider 21-17 in 58 minutes.

In an all-Chinese women’s doubles final, Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning captured their biggest win with a 21-18, 21-18 victory over compatriot Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu.

Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino created history by becoming the first Japanese pair to win the Malaysia Open mixed doubles title after overcoming Korean pair Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun (KOR) in straight games of 21-18, 21-15.

Watanabe/Higashino combined well with good coverage of the courts, overwhelming the Korean pair with their constant attacks and fine play on the net.

It was the world No.2 Japanese pair’s fifth Super 1000 title, which earned them USD96,200 as champions.

RESULTS (Finals)

Men’s Singles:

Anders Antonsen (DEN) bt (7) Shi Yu Qi (CHN) 21-14, 21-13

Women’s Singles:

(1) An Se Young (KOR) bt (4) Tai Tzu Ying (Tpe) 10-21, 21-10, 21-18.

Men’s Doubles:

(1) Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (CHN) bt Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (IND) 9-21, 21-18, 21-17

Women’s Doubles:

Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (CHN) bt Zhang Shu Xian/Zheng Yu (CHN) 21-18, 21-18

Mixed Doubles:

(2) Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino (JPN) bt (7) Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun (KOR) 21-18, 21-15

Like this: Like Loading...