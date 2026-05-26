Formula 1® has teamed up with toy and games leader Hasbro to launch a special F1 themed edition of one of the world’s most iconic board games, Monopoly. Monopoly Formula 1 Edition, invites players to race around the F1 calendar, and take part in the Monopoly GRAND PRIX, bringing the thrill of race day to the tabletop.

With more than 165 years of creating play experiences enjoyed by over one billion people worldwide, Hasbro brings its expertise to this new version, which captures the drama and excitement of Formula 1 in a fresh and engaging way.Players race around every location on the calendar, battling for Championship points and wins as the Season goes on. Instead of collecting $200 when passing GO, players choose their favourite Formula 1 team and race their helmet tokens around the board’s central track, competing to win the Monopoly GRAND PRIX.The game will be available for global pre-order from 20 May ahead of full release on 15 July. This collaboration marks the latest in a series of collaborations for Formula 1, creating new ways for fans to connect with the sport beyond the track.Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1, said:“Monopoly is one of the most iconic and best-loved board games in the world, so we’re thrilled to bring a Formula 1 twist to such a classic. This edition captures the excitement and competitiveness of the sport in a fun, accessible way, and we’re confident fans of all ages will love going head-to-head with their friends and family when they take to the grid and compete in the Monopoly GRAND PRIX.”Billy Lagor, President, Toy & Games at Hasbro, said:

“Formula 1 is one of the most iconic sports properties in the world, and we’re excited to bring the adrenaline of race day – roaring engines, pit lane drama, and split-second strategy – into a game night experience. We’ve reimagined the classic Monopoly experience through the lens of F1: the circuits, the rivalries, the relentless pursuit of the podium to create something that feels authentic to both worlds – a game that F1 fans and Monopoly fans alike can sit down to and immediately feel at home. The collaboration between our teams produced something genuinely special, and I think fans on both sides are going to feel that the moment they open the box.”

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