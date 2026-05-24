Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin fell short in their bid to win the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2026 title after going down 21-16, 21-17 to Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard/Mads Vestergaard in the men’s doubles final at UNIFI Arena today.

Backed by a vocal home crowd, the Malaysians started well and matched the Danes in speed and attack, especially in the opening game, where they led 11-10 at the interval.

But Lundgaard/Vestergaard stayed composed when it mattered. Better placement, sharper defence and fewer mistakes slowly turned the match in their favour.

Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin looked more aggressive in the second game and even held the advantage midway through, but the match slipped away after 15-15 as a few rushed shots and unforced errors allowed the Danes to pull clear.

The 42-minute victory earned Lundgaard/Vestergaard their first Malaysia Masters title, continuing Denmark’s recent success in Kuala Lumpur after Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen lifted the crown in 2024.

For Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin, it was a disappointing finish to an otherwise strong week as they chased a second title this season following their Indonesia Masters triumph in January.

The Malaysians collected US$19,000 as runners-up while the Danish champions took home US$39,500.

In the men’s singles, China’s Li Shifeng successfully defended his title after beating Thailand’s Panitchapon Teeraratsakul 21-16, 21-17 in 50 minutes.

It was Li’s first title since winning the Hong Kong Open last September and made him only the second men’s singles player after Lee Chong Wei to retain the Malaysia Masters crown.

“There were injuries and physical issues, so this win means a lot for my confidence,” said Li.

Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon continued her love affair with Kuala Lumpur after defeating China’s Chen Yufei 21-17, 21-15 to win a record third women’s singles title.

“It’s like a second home for me,” said the Thai star afterwards.

China added two more titles with Chen Fan Shutian/Luo Xumin capturing the women’s doubles crown after beating Japan’s Sayaka Hirota/Ayako Sakuramoto 21-16, 25-23.

Gao Jia Xuan/Wei Ya Xin then sealed China’s third title of the tournament with a 21-13, 15-21, 21-11 win over Thailand’s Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Sapsiree Taerattanachai in the mixed doubles final.

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