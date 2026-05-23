Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin Rumsani turned in one of their sharpest performances of the season to stun top seeds Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and booked their place in the final of the PERODUA Malaysia Masters at the UNIFI Arena today.

The world No.9 pair outplayed their world No.2 compatriots 21-18, 21-12 in just 33 minutes, ending Aaron/Wooi Yik’s hopes of finally lifting their first title of the year.

For Goh/Izzuddin, it will be their second World Tour final of the season after capturing the Indonesia Masters crown in January.

The take on Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard/Mads Vestergaard, who denied Malaysia a dream all-Malaysia final after beating Wan Arif Wan Junaidi/Yap Roy King in the other semi-final.

Today’s win was only the third for Goh/Izzuddin over Aaron/Wooi Yik in nine meetings, and their first since the Badminton Asia Championships two years ago.

Aaron/Wooi Yik, last year’s runners-up in Kuala Lumpur, never really settled into their rhythm as Goh/Izzuddin dictated the pace from the start with quicker attacking play and tighter control at the net.

The defeat also means Aaron/Wooi Yik’s wait for a first title this season goes on despite finishing runners-up earlier this year at both the Malaysia Open and the All England.

Goh/Izzuddin now have the chance to continue Malaysia’s winning run in the tournament following Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun’s triumph last year.

Earlier, Wan Arif/Yap Roy King put up a spirited fight but fell short against Lundgaard/Vestergaard in straight games.

It was the Danish pair’s first victory over the Malaysians after losing all four previous meetings.

Arif/Yap stayed close throughout the opening game and matched the Danes point for point in the early exchanges before trailing 9-11 at the mid-game interval. Lundgaard/Vestergaard gradually tightened their grip late in the game to take it 21-19.

The Malaysians responded well in the second and recovered from an early deficit to draw level at 14-14, but a lapse in concentration at the closing stages allowed the Danes to pull away and complete a 21-19, 21-18 victory.

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