RAGLAN, NEW ZEALAND – MAY 17: WSL Champion Caroline Marks of the United States surfs in Heat 8 of Round Two at the Corona Cero New Zealand Pro on May 17, 2026 at Raglan, New Zealand. (Photo by Ed Sloane/World Surf League) // World Surf League / Red Bull Content Pool //

Hawaiian and Brazilian win first titles since becoming parents as Colapinto digs deep to make semi-finals.

Five-time world champion Carissa Moore and 2019 World Surf League champion Ítalo Ferreira won their first WSL titles as parents at the Corona Cero New Zealand Pro Presented by Bonsoy stop with Raglan’s Manu Bay serving up super clean waves in the four-to-five-foot range. Here is all you need to know:

– In the women’s event, Canadian Erin Brooks and 2024 world champion Caitlin Simmers could not get out of Round 2 after falling to Americans Gabriela Bryan and Alyssa Spencer respectively.

– Reigning WSL champion Molly Picklum had a close duel with France’s Vahine Fierro in Round 2, only to lose out to Hawaiian Bettylou Sakura Johnson in a classic quarter-final 16.33 to 14.27.

– 2011, 2013, 2015, 2019, 2021 champion Moore, though, was locked in from the start as she took out American Bella Kenworthy 16.34 to 12.43 on the back of a brilliant 8.67 opening score then topped that with a 8.83 opener in her Round 2 victory over American Lakey Peterson to easily move through.

– Fans on the shore were treated to an epic duel in the last eight as American Caroline Marks made Moore work hard in light wind to advance 17.06 to 16.04 with three of the four best scores above 8.

– The five-time WSL champion was in no mood to coast through in the semi-finals as she then reeled off two huge scores of 9.80 and 9.20 to thrill the crowd and send Johnson packing with a near-perfect 19 (out of a possible 20) to 13.70.

– On the other side of the draw, American Sawyer Lindblad ended Spencer’s run in the last four to set up a final with Moore that started out with two massive scores of 9.40 and 9 to set the tone.

– Lindblad needed to dig deep to overcome the deficit, however she could only post a 7.67 as Moore’s 8.50 capped off one of the sport’s best ever scoring runs to see her take the title 17.90 to 16.67.

– Moore said: “I was on the ropes for a good portion of that heat. When Sawyer dropped that 9.00, I was like, ‘OK, well, I need a wave, and I need to show up’. The love and the energy and the mana in this place are indescribable and something I will remember for the rest of my life.”

– It was Moore’s first Championship Tour win since 2023 and solidified her place at No. 2 on the all-time CT win list, the 33-year-old joining Hawaiian Melanie Bartels and four-time World Champion Lisa Andersen as the only female surfers to win titles after becoming a mother – Moore to daughter ‘Olena.

– After moving up four spots to number six in the rankings, she added: “This is for the moms, never stop dreaming if you want to. When I walked away two years ago, I didn’t know if I’d ever get this feeling back or this opportunity to surf perfect waves with only one other person out in front of a beautiful crowd and at a beautiful place with my family on the beach. The win means so much to me.”

– The men’s event was also high quality, but South African Jordy Smith, Brazil’s Joao Chianca and France’s Kauli Vaast could not advance after bowing out in Round 3.

– Australian Jack Robinson, Italian Leonardo Fioravanti and Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi exited in Round 3, the latter to Ferreira 15.90 to 13.30 as the Brazilian banked an excellent 8.57 wave to open up.

– Ferreira easily saw off compatriot Miguel Pupo in the quarter-finals to set up another all-Brazilian affair in the semi-finals against Yago Dora, who was also no match in a 15.10 to 12.33 win.

– On the other side of the draw, American Griffin Colapinto defeated brother Crosby in Round 3 and put up a huge 17.10 score to win his quarter-final clash with Brazilian Filipe Toledo only to fall in the last four as Australian Morgan Cibilic eked out a semi-final victory 15.34 to 12.20.

– Cibilic took an early advantage in the final with an 8.80, however Ferreira hit back with a 9.33 thanks to back-to-back air-reverses on the one wave then banked a classy 8.17 wave to win out 17.50 to 15.80.

– After claiming his 11th CT win and moving up seven spots to lead the 2026 rankings, 32-year-old Ferreira said: “I’m so stoked to win a comp on a real left. I’ve been on the road for two months, without my kid, without my wife. I was like, ‘OK, it’s time to put all the energy into this event’. Dad’s power, right? I’m so happy.”

– Next up is the Surf City El Salvador Pro Presented by Corona Cero from June 5-15

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